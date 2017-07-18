Strategy :  Arby's CEO explains why having only a fraction of the McDonald's fortune was key to its hugely successful brand overhaul

Arby's CEO Paul Brown looked to "Moneyball" for inspiration when crafting a comeback plan for the fast food company.
In 2016, Arby's had its best year ever.
The fast food chain brought in $3.7 billion in sales, with an average of $1.1 million in sales-per-store in the US — up 20% from 2013.
To put that into context, though: revenues at McDonald's were $24.6 billion in that same time, and its ad spending alone was $734.6 billion.
When Paul Brown joined Arby's as its CEO in May 2013, the controlling stakeholders gave him the task of revitalizing a 50-year-old company that had lost relevancy, trailing behind fast-food rivals such as McDonald's.
Brown came to see this gap as a disciplining advantage over its richer rivals, he told Business Insider.
His situation reminded him of one of his favorite management books, one that most people would associate more with baseball history: Michael Lewis's 2003 classic "Moneyball," which was later adapted into an Oscar-nominated film.
"Moneyball" tells the story of how the Oakland A's manager Billy Beane transformed the game of baseball during the team's 2002 season. The team had the third-lowest budget in Major League Baseball, limiting the ability to grow a star-studded team. Beane stretched its budget by building a team based on hard data and research rather than traditional scouting techniques and intuition. The A's became one of the most successful teams in the MLB.
Brown saw Arby's as the Oakland A's, and McDonald's as the wealthy New York Yankees.
"So when you look at it that way, you've got to do things differently," Brown said. "We had to one, come up with a way of talking about ourselves in a voice that actually stood out, but we also had to be more creative about all the channels that you could use to get the message out." In other words, Arby's needed to do more with less.
Around six months into Brown's tenure as CEO, Rob Lynch joined Arby's as its new CMO. One of Lynch's first moves was changing ad agencies, switching to Publicis and agreeing on a comprehensive brand identity that both employees and customers could unite behind.
With the direction of Brown and Lynch, Arby's underwent some "Moneyball" moves:
A particularly amusing marketing decision that brought together these principles was the sponsorship of the the English professional golfer Andrew Johnston, a bearded, lighthearted guy with the nickname "Beef." When their unusual sponsorship got significant media attention, Arby's decided to sponsor the 2017 PGA Tour.
"We don't have the budget to throw our logo all over the place," Lynch told ESPN after the announcement. "But this will make people look twice, so we think it's both ludicrous and awesome that we pulled this off."