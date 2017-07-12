Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Apple continues rebranding stores to build community (AAPL)

Strategy Apple continues rebranding stores to build community (AAPL)

  • Published:

Apple is preparing to launch two new stores in India, and just reopened two remodeled locations in the US, as part of a rebranding of its physical locations

bii apple services revenue and yoy growth q1 2017 play

bii apple services revenue and yoy growth q1 2017

(BI Intelligence)
Apple is preparing to launch two new stores in India, and just reopened two remodeled locations in the US, as part of a rebranding of its physical locations into a larger town square-like concept, Retail Dive reports.

The new format aims to be reminiscent of an old-school coffeehouse, and the company has even been droppingthe “Store” from its flagship branding.

Apple is looking to use its stores to foster a community at each location. To create such an environment, the company is deploying new stores with significantly more space, and has redesigned almost 100 locations to match. According to Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s SVP of retail, “The goal is to help foster human experiences that draw people out of their digital bubbles.” It is unclear if this new concept will be able to attract the communities that Ahrendts desires, but the rebrand could burnish Apple’s brand and further differentiate its in-store experience, especially now that many have copied its original innovative store format.

Even top brick-and-mortar retailers like Apple are being forced to change as e-commerce rises. The consumer electronics segment has seen decreasing sales of late, and Apple’s market share in consumer electronics retail stagnated from 2011 to 2015.

Meanwhile, Amazon accounted for $5.1 billion of the $5.6 billion in growth the segment saw in 2015. Apple’s store rebrand may be an attempt to push its in-store experience as a unique and valuable proposition to combat Amazon’s immense threat.

