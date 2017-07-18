Strategy :  Amazon's Blue Apron knock-off is live — and it's already selling out (AMZN)

Amazon is now selling meal kits that would look familiar to Blue Apron customers — and they're already selling out.

On Tuesday, Amazon began selling kits that contain all the ingredients necessary to cook a selection of meals, including options such as stir fry, burgers, and tacos. Meals — which contain enough ingredients to prepare meals for two to four people — cost between $19.99 and $38.

By 9 am ET on Tuesday, five of the 19 single-meal "Amazon Fresh" options had sold out.

Amazon Fresh bears a clear resemblance to Blue Apron and other meal kit delivery services. When news broke earlier in July that Amazon had filed a patent for "prepared food kits," Blue Apron's stock plummeted, sinking 11%.