Strategy :  Amazon sees huge spike in Echo sales on Prime Day (AMZN)

Sales of Amazon’s Echo line of smart speakers jumped during the e-commerce giant’s “Prime Day” sales event, the company announced.
Its Echo Dot — which saw a 30% price cut to $35 for the day — was the single highest-selling item on Amazon, while Echo sales overall were seven times higher than the previous year.
The Echo’s continued strong performance on Prime Day shows the impact of the device’s growing install base, and points to factors that will affect its future growth:
Adoption of Echo devices seems to be driven at least in part by pricing, with the low-cost Echo Dot leading the way. At the same time, Amazon is reportedly looking to update the original Echo to make the smart speaker smaller and more competitive with Apple’s forthcoming HomePod, including a better speaker, microphone, and more sleek design. While Amazon needs to keep the flagship Echo up to date, the Echo Dot seems to be driving much of the Echo line’s growth and spreading Alexa ecosystem, which has over numerous compatible smart home devices, over 15,000 skills, and a growing stable of developers. Keeping costs down will only grow its expanding footprint.
