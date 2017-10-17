Strategy :  Amazon says these will be the 25 toys every kid wants this holiday season

The holiday shopping season is just around the corner.

Amazon is helping parents stay on top of the gifts their kids will be begging for with its predictions for this year's 100 most popular holiday toys.

If Amazon's predictions are correct, kids will be looking for products from traditional favorites like Lego and Play-Doh, as well as gifts inspired by newer properties like "Moana" and Hatchimals, one of last year's hottest toys.

These are the toys Amazon thinks will be the biggest sellers this holiday season.

25. Paw Patrol – My Size Lookout Tower with Exclusive Vehicle, Rotating Periscope and Lights and Sounds

Price: $89.99

24. Star Wars R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid by Sphero

Price: $169

23. Osmo Genius Kit

Price: $99.99

22. Makey Makey - An Invention Kit for Everyone

Price: $49

21. Manhattan Toy Winkel Rattle and Sensory Teether Toy

Price: $9.69

20. Roller Coaster Challenge Logic & Building Game

Price: $29.95

19. Teddy Ruxpin - Official Return of the Storytime and Magical Bear

Price: $94

18. 3Doodler Start Essentials 3D Printing Pen Set

Price: $35.99

17. Wonder Workshop Dash Robot

Price: $134.66

16. Creativity for Kids Grow 'n Glow Terrarium

Price: $14.99

15. VTech KidiBeats Kids Drum Set

Price: $15.46

14. Disney Princess Dress Up Trunk

Price: $29.99

Amazon exclusive

13. Paw Patrol Sea Patroller Transforming Vehicle with Lights and Sounds

Price: $49.44

12. Soggy Doggy Board Game

Price: $19.82

11. Play Doh 36-Can Mega Pack

Price: $24.99

Amazon exclusive

10. ALEX Toys Little Hands Paper Bag Puppets

Price: $10.33

9. Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit

Price: $99.95

8. Cozmo

Price: $179.99

7. LeapFrog Shapes And Sharing Picnic Basket

Price: $15.20

6. Klutz LEGO Chain Reactions Craft Kit

Price: $17.37

5. LEGO Ninjago Movie Green Ninja Mech Dragon Building Kit

Price: $39.99

4. Codenames

Price: $12.79

3. Connect 4

Price: $7.99

2. Disney Moana Girls Adventure Outfit

Price: $18.50

1. Snap Circuits Jr. SC-100 Electronics Discovery Kit

Price: $20.99