Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  Amazon says these will be the 25 toys every kid wants this holiday season

Strategy Amazon says these will be the 25 toys every kid wants this holiday season

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Amazon thinks Lego, Disney, and Star Wars toys will be popular this holiday season.

The Wonder Workshop Dash Robot. play

The Wonder Workshop Dash Robot.

(Amazon)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The holiday shopping season is just around the corner.

Amazon is helping parents stay on top of the gifts their kids will be begging for with its predictions for this year's 100 most popular holiday toys.

If Amazon's predictions are correct, kids will be looking for products from traditional favorites like Lego and Play-Doh, as well as gifts inspired by newer properties like "Moana" and Hatchimals, one of last year's hottest toys.

These are the toys Amazon thinks will be the biggest sellers this holiday season.

25. Paw Patrol – My Size Lookout Tower with Exclusive Vehicle, Rotating Periscope and Lights and Sounds

25. Paw Patrol – My Size Lookout Tower with Exclusive Vehicle, Rotating Periscope and Lights and Sounds play

25. Paw Patrol – My Size Lookout Tower with Exclusive Vehicle, Rotating Periscope and Lights and Sounds

(Amazon)

Price: $89.99



24. Star Wars R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid by Sphero

24. Star Wars R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid by Sphero play

24. Star Wars R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid by Sphero

(Amazon)

Price: $169



23. Osmo Genius Kit

23. Osmo Genius Kit play

23. Osmo Genius Kit

(Amazon)

Price: $99.99



22. Makey Makey - An Invention Kit for Everyone

22. Makey Makey - An Invention Kit for Everyone play

22. Makey Makey - An Invention Kit for Everyone

(Amazon)

Price: $49



21. Manhattan Toy Winkel Rattle and Sensory Teether Toy

21. Manhattan Toy Winkel Rattle and Sensory Teether Toy play

21. Manhattan Toy Winkel Rattle and Sensory Teether Toy

(Amazon)

Price: $9.69



20. Roller Coaster Challenge Logic & Building Game

20. Roller Coaster Challenge Logic &amp; Building Game play

20. Roller Coaster Challenge Logic & Building Game

(Amazon)

Price: $29.95



19. Teddy Ruxpin - Official Return of the Storytime and Magical Bear

19. Teddy Ruxpin - Official Return of the Storytime and Magical Bear play

19. Teddy Ruxpin - Official Return of the Storytime and Magical Bear

(Amazon)

Price: $94



18. 3Doodler Start Essentials 3D Printing Pen Set

18. 3Doodler Start Essentials 3D Printing Pen Set play

18. 3Doodler Start Essentials 3D Printing Pen Set

(Amazon)

Price: $35.99



17. Wonder Workshop Dash Robot

play

(Amazon)

Price: $134.66



16. Creativity for Kids Grow 'n Glow Terrarium

16. Creativity for Kids Grow 'n Glow Terrarium play

16. Creativity for Kids Grow 'n Glow Terrarium

(Amazon)

Price: $14.99



15. VTech KidiBeats Kids Drum Set

15. VTech KidiBeats Kids Drum Set play

15. VTech KidiBeats Kids Drum Set

(Amazon)

Price: $15.46



14. Disney Princess Dress Up Trunk

14. Disney Princess Dress Up Trunk play

14. Disney Princess Dress Up Trunk

(Amazon)

Price: $29.99

Amazon exclusive



13. Paw Patrol Sea Patroller Transforming Vehicle with Lights and Sounds

13. Paw Patrol Sea Patroller Transforming Vehicle with Lights and Sounds play

13. Paw Patrol Sea Patroller Transforming Vehicle with Lights and Sounds

(Amazon)

Price: $49.44



12. Soggy Doggy Board Game

12. Soggy Doggy Board Game play

12. Soggy Doggy Board Game

(Amazon)

Price: $19.82



11. Play Doh 36-Can Mega Pack

11. Play Doh 36-Can Mega Pack play

11. Play Doh 36-Can Mega Pack

(Amazon)

Price: $24.99

Amazon exclusive



10. ALEX Toys Little Hands Paper Bag Puppets

10. ALEX Toys Little Hands Paper Bag Puppets play

10. ALEX Toys Little Hands Paper Bag Puppets

(Amazon)

Price: $10.33



9. Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit

9. Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit play

9. Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit

(Amazon)

Price: $99.95



8. Cozmo

8. Cozmo play

8. Cozmo

(Amazon)

Price: $179.99



7. LeapFrog Shapes And Sharing Picnic Basket

7. LeapFrog Shapes And Sharing Picnic Basket play

7. LeapFrog Shapes And Sharing Picnic Basket

(Amazon)

Price: $15.20



6. Klutz LEGO Chain Reactions Craft Kit

6. Klutz LEGO Chain Reactions Craft Kit play

6. Klutz LEGO Chain Reactions Craft Kit

(Amazon)

Price: $17.37



5. LEGO Ninjago Movie Green Ninja Mech Dragon Building Kit

5. LEGO Ninjago Movie Green Ninja Mech Dragon Building Kit play

5. LEGO Ninjago Movie Green Ninja Mech Dragon Building Kit

(Amazon)

Price: $39.99



4. Codenames

4. Codenames play

4. Codenames

(Amazon)

Price: $12.79



3. Connect 4

3. Connect 4 play

3. Connect 4

(Amazon)

Price: $7.99



2. Disney Moana Girls Adventure Outfit

2. Disney Moana Girls Adventure Outfit play

2. Disney Moana Girls Adventure Outfit

(Amazon)

Price: $18.50



1. Snap Circuits Jr. SC-100 Electronics Discovery Kit

1. Snap Circuits Jr. SC-100 Electronics Discovery Kit play

1. Snap Circuits Jr. SC-100 Electronics Discovery Kit

(Amazon)

Price: $20.99



Top 3

1 Strategy 17 things to start doing in your 20s so you don't live in...bullet
2 Strategy 6 executives who make a point of leaving the office before darkbullet
3 Strategy 5 things that used to be basic manners — but people no...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Strategy What it's like to eat at Milo's — the Alabama fast food chain that's better than In-N-Out and Shake Shack
A helicopter ride with photographer Gray Malin will cost you $35,000.
Strategy Here's everything on Neiman Marcus' Christmas gift list for billionaires
null
Strategy Pizza Hut emailed thousands of customers that it was hacked (YUM)
Amazon's clothing efforts are resonating with consumers.
Strategy Amazon is on its way to becoming America's favorite clothing store