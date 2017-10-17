Strategy :  Amazon says these will be the 25 toys every kid wants this holiday season

The holiday shopping season is just around the corner.
Amazon is helping parents stay on top of the gifts their kids will be begging for with its predictions for this year's 100 most popular holiday toys.
If Amazon's predictions are correct, kids will be looking for products from traditional favorites like Lego and Play-Doh, as well as gifts inspired by newer properties like "Moana" and Hatchimals, one of last year's hottest toys.
These are the toys Amazon thinks will be the biggest sellers this holiday season.
25. Paw Patrol – My Size Lookout Tower with Exclusive Vehicle, Rotating Periscope and Lights and Sounds
play
25. Paw Patrol – My Size Lookout Tower with Exclusive Vehicle, Rotating Periscope and Lights and Sounds (Amazon)
Price: $89.99
24. Star Wars R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid by Sphero
play
24. Star Wars R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid by Sphero (Amazon)
Price: $169
23. Osmo Genius Kit
play
23. Osmo Genius Kit (Amazon)
Price: $99.99
22. Makey Makey - An Invention Kit for Everyone
play
22. Makey Makey - An Invention Kit for Everyone (Amazon)
Price: $49
21. Manhattan Toy Winkel Rattle and Sensory Teether Toy
play
21. Manhattan Toy Winkel Rattle and Sensory Teether Toy (Amazon)
Price: $9.69
20. Roller Coaster Challenge Logic & Building Game
play
20. Roller Coaster Challenge Logic & Building Game (Amazon)
Price: $29.95
19. Teddy Ruxpin - Official Return of the Storytime and Magical Bear
play
19. Teddy Ruxpin - Official Return of the Storytime and Magical Bear (Amazon)
Price: $94
18. 3Doodler Start Essentials 3D Printing Pen Set
play
18. 3Doodler Start Essentials 3D Printing Pen Set (Amazon)
Price: $35.99
17. Wonder Workshop Dash Robot
Price: $134.66
16. Creativity for Kids Grow 'n Glow Terrarium
play
16. Creativity for Kids Grow 'n Glow Terrarium (Amazon)
Price: $14.99
15. VTech KidiBeats Kids Drum Set
play
15. VTech KidiBeats Kids Drum Set (Amazon)
Price: $15.46
14. Disney Princess Dress Up Trunk
play
14. Disney Princess Dress Up Trunk (Amazon)
Price: $29.99
Amazon exclusive
13. Paw Patrol Sea Patroller Transforming Vehicle with Lights and Sounds
play
13. Paw Patrol Sea Patroller Transforming Vehicle with Lights and Sounds (Amazon)
Price: $49.44
12. Soggy Doggy Board Game
play
12. Soggy Doggy Board Game (Amazon)
Price: $19.82
11. Play Doh 36-Can Mega Pack
play
11. Play Doh 36-Can Mega Pack (Amazon)
Price: $24.99
Amazon exclusive
10. ALEX Toys Little Hands Paper Bag Puppets
play
10. ALEX Toys Little Hands Paper Bag Puppets (Amazon)
Price: $10.33
9. Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit
play
9. Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit (Amazon)
Price: $99.95
8. Cozmo
play
8. Cozmo (Amazon)
Price: $179.99
7. LeapFrog Shapes And Sharing Picnic Basket
play
7. LeapFrog Shapes And Sharing Picnic Basket (Amazon)
Price: $15.20
6. Klutz LEGO Chain Reactions Craft Kit
play
6. Klutz LEGO Chain Reactions Craft Kit (Amazon)
Price: $17.37
5. LEGO Ninjago Movie Green Ninja Mech Dragon Building Kit
play
5. LEGO Ninjago Movie Green Ninja Mech Dragon Building Kit (Amazon)
Price: $39.99
4. Codenames
play
4. Codenames (Amazon)
Price: $12.79
3. Connect 4
play
3. Connect 4 (Amazon)
Price: $7.99
2. Disney Moana Girls Adventure Outfit
play
2. Disney Moana Girls Adventure Outfit (Amazon)
Price: $18.50
1. Snap Circuits Jr. SC-100 Electronics Discovery Kit
play
1. Snap Circuits Jr. SC-100 Electronics Discovery Kit (Amazon)
Price: $20.99