Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  Amazon’s ‘golden jewel’ had an incredible holiday

Strategy Amazon’s ‘golden jewel’ had an incredible holiday

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Prime members spent more this holiday season when compared to last — way more.

Amazon Prime flew to new heights this holiday. play

Amazon Prime flew to new heights this holiday.

(AP/Ted S. Warre)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Amazon saw new Prime subscribers sign ups and sales both balloon this holiday season.
  • This was likely due to the non-stop new benefits Amazon keeps rolling out.
  • Convenience is one of the major reasons customers subscribe to Prime, and Amazon rolled out many attractive benefits to holiday shoppers.


Amazon's Prime holiday was optimum.

The company added millions of Prime subscribers during the holiday — four million in just a week, according to a company release. That makes a grand total of 88 million subscribers, according to an estimate by GBH Insights.

New and old subscribers spent 22% more than they spent last year, according to a survey done by GBH Insights. That's on top of the gulf that already exists between the spending Prime members do on Amazon and how much other customers spend. That makes Prime membership Amazon's "golden jewel" according to GBH, even as other analysts claim Prime membership growth has slowed in 2017.

Amazon took about 50% of all holiday sales online. That's up from 38% last year, GBH says, and it means the 18% online sales increase estimated this holiday is good news mostly just for one company.

Amazon's Prime members likely shopped more on the website due to its ever-increasing benefits. Conveniences like expanded one-day and same-day shipping, as well as two-hour Prime Now delivery, enticed members both new and old. Use of these services doubled this holiday, according to the company.

Top 3

1 Strategy 9 'facts' you learned in school that are no longer truebullet
2 Strategy 11 grooming hacks every guy should knowbullet
3 Strategy A relationship expert says one word can defuse a fight with...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

"It's been catastrophic for the last three years," Jérôme Brochot said.
Strategy A renowned French chef gave up his Michelin Star because he can't afford it
disney grand floridian hotel
Strategy Disney is making a major change to its hotels in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting
Slouching at work can do more harm than you think.
Strategy 11 horrible body language habits that are hard to quit but you'll be glad you did
They've decided on a New Year's resolution — have you?
Strategy From sober January to new flooring, here are 15 real people's New Year's resolutions