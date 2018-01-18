Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  Amazon offers these perks to workers — and they reveal why cities are fighting over who gets to host HQ2 (AMZN)

Strategy Amazon offers these perks to workers — and they reveal why cities are fighting over who gets to host HQ2 (AMZN)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

New offices at Amazon HQ2 will provide up to 50,000 high-paying jobs. These employees could be in store for some awesome perks and benefits.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos will open a second headquarters for the retail giant, dubbed HQ2. play

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos will open a second headquarters for the retail giant, dubbed HQ2.

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Amazon has narrowed its search for a second US headquarters location, dubbed HQ2, down to 20 cities.
  • The company has said that new offices will provide up to 50,000 jobs.
  • Current Amazon employees receive perks like health and disability insurance, company stock, and paid leave, and it's likely the workers at HQ2 will, as well.


Nearly 240 US cities submitted bids to be the site of Amazon's new headquarters, dubbed HQ2.

Now, the company has announced that it has narrowed the applicant pool down to just 20 cities, and Amazon will announce its decision by the end of 2018. Cities still under consideration include Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Washington, DC, and Columbus, Ohio.

Business Insider's Hayley Peterson has the full list. As she reports, "Amazon has promised a $5 billion investment and up to 50,000 high-paying jobs" to the future home of HQ2.

While there's no indication Amazon has started filling those "up to 50,000" positions in HQ2, we do have some idea of what the retail giant would offer employees based on current benefits.

As VP of HR John Olsen told Business Insider during a tour of Amazon's Robbinsville, New Jersey, warehouse in August, the company provides uniform benefits across all levels of employees. "My benefits package is the same as a benefits package here at the fulfillment center," he said. "I think we've got an egalitarian process."

Along with being part of a development that's likely to change its home city — after all, that's what happened to Seattle, site of the first Amazon headquarters — here's what HQ2 can most likely expect:

Highly-competitive pay, retirement savings plans, and company stock are standard for every-level employees.

Highly-competitive pay, retirement savings plans, and company stock are standard for every-level employees. play

Highly-competitive pay, retirement savings plans, and company stock are standard for every-level employees.

(Business Insider)

Source: Business Insider



On Glassdoor, employees report salaries ranging from $12.63 an hour for a warehouse worker, to over $240,000 a year for employees at a director level.

On Glassdoor, employees report salaries ranging from $12.63 an hour for a warehouse worker, to over $240,000 a year for employees at a director level. play

On Glassdoor, employees report salaries ranging from $12.63 an hour for a warehouse worker, to over $240,000 a year for employees at a director level.

(Getty/Leon Neal)

Source: Glassdoor



Full-time workers also receive health insurance and disability insurance.

Full-time workers also receive health insurance and disability insurance. play

Full-time workers also receive health insurance and disability insurance.

(Business Insider)

Source: Business Insider



As well as up to 20 weeks of paid leave, plus parental leave, military leave, and bereavement leave.

As well as up to 20 weeks of paid leave, plus parental leave, military leave, and bereavement leave. play

As well as up to 20 weeks of paid leave, plus parental leave, military leave, and bereavement leave.

(debasige/Shutterstock.com)

Source: Business Insider, Glassdoor



They're eligible for Amazon's Career Choice program, which pre-pays 95% of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields.

They're eligible for Amazon's Career Choice program, which pre-pays 95% of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields. play

They're eligible for Amazon's Career Choice program, which pre-pays 95% of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields.

(Strelka Institute/Flickr)

Source: Business Insider



They may also receive flexible working hours, depending on their position and workflow.

They may also receive flexible working hours, depending on their position and workflow. play

They may also receive flexible working hours, depending on their position and workflow.

(Chip Somodevilla / Stringer / Getty Images)

Source: Amazon



Employees get access to Amazon's Employee Assistance Program (EAP), which the company says is "for work-related or private issues (e.g. legal or financial questions, family issues or other work-life topics)."

Employees get access to Amazon's Employee Assistance Program (EAP), which the company says is "for work-related or private issues (e.g. legal or financial questions, family issues or other work-life topics)." play

Employees get access to Amazon's Employee Assistance Program (EAP), which the company says is "for work-related or private issues (e.g. legal or financial questions, family issues or other work-life topics)."

(Shutterstock / Jacob Lund)

Source: Amazon



At Audible, an Amazon acquisition based in Newark, New Jersey, the company provides a breakfast and a juice bar on Mondays, free snacks, and a daily catered lunch.

At Audible, an Amazon acquisition based in Newark, New Jersey, the company provides a breakfast and a juice bar on Mondays, free snacks, and a daily catered lunch. play

At Audible, an Amazon acquisition based in Newark, New Jersey, the company provides a breakfast and a juice bar on Mondays, free snacks, and a daily catered lunch.

(Business Insider)

Source: Business Insider



Audible employees also receive paid parking and a shuttle service to work, a common perk among tech companies.

A parking lot full of cars. play

A parking lot full of cars.

(REUTERS/TIM WIMBORNE)

Source: Business Insider



Amazon employees receive an annual Amazon discount. On Glassdoor, employees report a 10% discount on products, up to $1,000 a year.

Amazon employees receive an annual Amazon discount. On Glassdoor, employees report a 10% discount on products, up to $1,000 a year. play

Amazon employees receive an annual Amazon discount. On Glassdoor, employees report a 10% discount on products, up to $1,000 a year.

(Amazon.com)

Source: Business Insider, Glassdoor



Amazon is also a pet-friendly workplace. As one employee writes on Glassdoor: "Dogs everywhere. It's amazing."

Amazon is also a pet-friendly workplace. As one employee writes on Glassdoor: "Dogs everywhere. It's amazing." play

Amazon is also a pet-friendly workplace. As one employee writes on Glassdoor: "Dogs everywhere. It's amazing."

(Business Insider)

Source: Glassdoor



Top 3

1 Strategy There's a budding rivalry between the daughters of Steve Jobs...bullet
2 Strategy Posing this simple question to a first date will help you...bullet
3 Strategy The amazing life of Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer, an elite...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

women china phone face masks pollution
Strategy Marriott's global accounts mysteriously stopped tweeting — and there might be a chilling reason why
Patty McCord
Strategy Netflix encourages employees to interview at other companies — here's why
Amazon's map of the top 20 contenders for its second headquarters, HQ2.
Strategy These are all of the cities Amazon could choose for its $5 billion headquarters, ranked by the experts
null
Strategy The Obamas celebrated Michelle's birthday at a trendy restaurant that the average American can't even go to yet — here's what it's like