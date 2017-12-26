Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  Amazon just revealed its top-selling item for the holiday season (AMZN)

Strategy Amazon just revealed its top-selling item for the holiday season (AMZN)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The smallest member of the Echo family shone brightest this holiday.

Echo dot play

Echo dot

(AP/Mark Lennihan)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Amazon had a strong holiday for its devices business.
  • The Amazon Echo Dot was the website's top-selling item, according to the company.


Just like the snow, Amazon's Echo devices show no signs of stopping.

Amazon says its Alexa-enabled Echo Dot smart speaker was the top-selling item on the website worldwide during the holiday season. Amazon previously said it was the top-selling item on Black Friday.

This was most likely helped by a rise in prominence of smart helpers like Alexa and a record-low price. Amazon lowered the device's price to $30 from $50 on Black Friday and never raised it through the holiday.

Amazon wouldn't say exactly how many Dots it sold but said it sold "millions" more devices this year than it did in the same period last year. The second-best-selling item on the website was the Fire TV Stick, the company said.

The Echo Dot is now sold out on Amazon's website until the new year.

Top 3

1 Strategy 9 'facts' you learned in school that are no longer truebullet
2 Strategy A look at the weddings of Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, LeBron...bullet
3 Strategy 11 grooming hacks every guy should knowbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Markets with higher-priced homes will be impacted the most.
Strategy Here's where home prices could take the biggest hit thanks to tax reform
Amazon Prime Now two-hour delivery is available in over 30 cities.
Strategy Last-minute shoppers flocked to Amazon this year — and it proves a major strength for its business (AMZN)
LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman chats with Kleiner Perkins partner William "Bing" Gordon. Hoffman is regarded as one of the most well-connected people in tech.
Strategy LinkedIn's billionaire founder Reid Hoffman says helping run PayPal taught him an unexpected lesson about networking
Jocko Willink, a retired US Navy SEAL commander.
Strategy A retired Navy SEAL commander never accepts office snacks — and he says there's one food everyone should avoid at all costs