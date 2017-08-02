Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  Amazon is hiring 50,000 people today — here's how to get a job (AMZN)

Strategy Amazon is hiring 50,000 people today — here's how to get a job (AMZN)

  • Published:

Tours and on-the-spot job offers will be given to candidates.

amazon warehouses play

amazon warehouses

(Robert Galbraith / REUTERS)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Amazon is going on a hiring spree and you have one day to take advantage of it.

On Wednesday 2 August, Amazon is hosting its so-called "Jobs Day" at twelve of its warehouses across the US.

The online store will be giving candidates a tour around the warehouse to see how it's operated, offering interviews, and on-the-spot job offers for part-time and full-time positions for boxing and shipping Amazon's products to customers.

Amazon announced in January that it plans to create more than 100,000 new jobs by mid-2018, grow its workforce to over 280,000 in total.

Here's what you need to know to apply:

How to dress:

  • Long hair below shoulder length must be pinned or tied up.
  • Beards should not exceed three inches from the face without being tied up or netted.
  • Make sure you don't have any chains or drawstrings hanging from clothing and that you remove any jewelry that sticks out from the body as this could be a safety hazard.
  • Wear flat, closed-toe and closed-heel shoes.

What to bring with you:

  • Proof of employment eligibility. See here for a list of acceptable documents.

Here's the full list of participating locations:

Baltimore, Maryland

Fall River, Massachusetts

Buffalo, New York

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Romeoville, Illinois

Hebron, Kentucky

Kent, Washington

Etna, Ohio

Whitestown, Indiana

Kenosha, Wisconsin

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Robbinsville, New Jersey

Top 3

1 Strategy A former HR exec who reviewed over 40,000 résumés says these 7...bullet
2 Strategy-bi A woman who has reviewed more than 40,000 résumés outlines...bullet
3 Strategy These 7 companies control almost every single beauty...bullet

Strategy

Indra Nooyi, pictured, never forgot that night.
Strategy When Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi got her pivotal promotion, her mother cut off the announcement and sent her out to get milk instead (PEP)
black white students college
Strategy The Trump administration may seek to investigate affirmative-action practices on college campuses
McDonald's delivery is now available at more than 7,800 restaurants in 47 countries.
Strategy The 20 most successful fast-food chains in America
edi.jpg
Lifestyle First Year Experience:6 student organisations you need to join in the university