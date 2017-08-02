Strategy :  Amazon is hiring 50,000 people today — here's how to get a job (AMZN)

Amazon is going on a hiring spree and you have one day to take advantage of it.

On Wednesday 2 August, Amazon is hosting its so-called "Jobs Day" at twelve of its warehouses across the US.



The online store will be giving candidates a tour around the warehouse to see how it's operated, offering interviews, and on-the-spot job offers for part-time and full-time positions for boxing and shipping Amazon's products to customers.

Amazon announced in January that it plans to create more than 100,000 new jobs by mid-2018, grow its workforce to over 280,000 in total.

Here's what you need to know to apply:

How to dress:

Long hair below shoulder length must be pinned or tied up.

Beards should not exceed three inches from the face without being tied up or netted.

Make sure you don't have any chains or drawstrings hanging from clothing and that you remove any jewelry that sticks out from the body as this could be a safety hazard.

Wear flat, closed-toe and closed-heel shoes.

What to bring with you:

Proof of employment eligibility. See here for a list of acceptable documents.

Here's the full list of participating locations:

Baltimore, Maryland

Fall River, Massachusetts

Buffalo, New York

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Romeoville, Illinois

Hebron, Kentucky

Kent, Washington

Etna, Ohio

Whitestown, Indiana

Kenosha, Wisconsin

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Robbinsville, New Jersey