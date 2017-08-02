Strategy :  Amazon is hiring 50,000 people today — here's how to get a job (AMZN)

Tours and on-the-spot job offers will be given to candidates.
Amazon is going on a hiring spree and you have one day to take advantage of it.
On Wednesday 2 August, Amazon is hosting its so-called "Jobs Day" at twelve of its warehouses across the US.
The online store will be giving candidates a tour around the warehouse to see how it's operated, offering interviews, and on-the-spot job offers for part-time and full-time positions for boxing and shipping Amazon's products to customers.
Amazon announced in January that it plans to create more than 100,000 new jobs by mid-2018, grow its workforce to over 280,000 in total.
Here's what you need to know to apply:
How to dress:
What to bring with you:
Here's the full list of participating locations: