Strategy :  Amazon, Dell, and 23 more companies that will let you work from anywhere

• In 2016, about 43% percent of Americans worked from home at least once and a while, according to Gallup.

• FlexJobs recently released a list of the best companies when it comes to telecommuting.

• The companies are from a range of industries and include some big names like Amazon and Hilton.



Being able to work from anywhere certainly sounds like a great perk.

And about 43% percent of Americans said they worked from home at least once in a while in 2016, according to Gallup.

But not all companies will let you telecommute. So if flexible work is important to you, you've got to do your research.

To help out with your search, FlexJobs released a list of 100 companies that allow you to work from just about anywhere.

Out of a total of over 49,000 companies, these organizations listed the highest numbers of telecommuting job openings on FlexJobs in 2017.

Here are the top 25 organizations on the list:

25. K12

The Herndon, Virginia-based company was founded in 1999 and focuses on establishing digital learning platforms.

Available remote positions include: Latin high school teacher, full-time teacher, special education teacher

24. Robert Half International

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a personnel services company based in Menlo Park, California.

Available remote positions include: Photo retoucher, bookkeeper, proofreader

23. Leidos

Leidos is an aerospace and defense company based in Reston, Virginia, that was founded in 1969.

Available remote positions include: Communications editor, systems administrator, cyber security engineer

22. Commonwealth of Virginia

The Commonwealth of Virginia was admitted to the Union in 1788 and is home to about eight million people.

Available remote positions include: Human resources generalist, senior public health nurse manager, payroll accountant

21. Hilton

First founded in 1919, Hilton is a global hospitality management company that operates numerous hotel franchises.

Available remote positions include: Massage therapist, regional HR director, reservations coordinator

20. BroadPath Healthcare Solutions

Founded in 2008, this healthcare-focused staffing and outsourcing company is based in Tucson, Arizona.

Available remote positions include: Member service agent, training manager, claims processor

19. Kaplan

Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Kaplan is an education training services company that was founded in 1938.

Available remote positions include: SAT prep instructor, marketing coordinator, teacher

18. Cactus Communications

Communication solutions provider Cactus Communications was founded in 2002.

Available remote positions include: Medical writer, freelance regulatory specialist, medical editor

17. Aetna

Based in Hartford, Connecticut, Aetna is a health insurance company that was founded in 1853.

Available remote positions include: Clinical care manager, communications designer, sales consultant

16. Convergys

Customer and information management services provider Convergys is based in Cincinnati.

Available remote positions include: Sales director, sales and service representative, team leader

15. Williams-Sonoma

Founded in 1956, Williams-Sonoma is a furniture retailer based in San Francisco.

Available remote positions include: Customer service associate, design studio specialist, sales associate

14. UnitedHealth Group

Healthcare provider UnitedHealth Group was founded in 1977 and is a Fortune 500 Company.

Available remote positions include: Clinical practice consultant, senior clerk, senior provider data analyst

13. Intuit

Founded in 1983, Intuit is a business and financial software developer based in Mountain View, California.

Available remote positions include: Customer care senior manager, tax support lead, services and support specialist

12. Kelly Services

First established in 1946, Kelly Services is an employment and recruitment agency.

Available remote positions include: Web specialist, receptionist, training manager

11. LanguageLine Solutions

Founded in 1982, LanguageLine Solutions is a Monterey, California-based interpretation and translation company.

Available remote positions include: Bengali interpreter, Cantonese interpreter, Italian interpreter

10. Working Solutions

Customer service provider Working Solutions has been based in Plano, Texas, since its founding in 1996.

Available remote positions include: Corporate travel agent, travel customer care associate, senior living customer care

9. Dell

Founded in 1984, Dell is a tech company based in Round Rock, Texas.

Available remote positions include: Assurance director, consumer marketing manager, regional sales director

8. SYKES

Based in Tampa, Florida, SYKES is a customer engagement services company that was founded in 1977.

Available remote positions include: Customer service representative, bilingual service representative

7. Amazon

Amazon, a Seattle-based online retailer, was first founded in 1994 by Jeff Bezos.

Available remote positions include: Trainer, communications manager, governance manager

6. TTEC

Founded in 1982, TTEC is a staffing and outsourcing company based in Englewood, Colorado.

Available remote positions include: Senior project manager, executive director of business development, instructional media designer

5. Liveops

Founded in 2002, LiveOps is a cloud call center company.

Available remote positions include: Business intelligence analyst, technical support, payroll support services

4. Rev

Based in San Francisco, Rev is an internet start up focused on flex work.

Available remote positions include: Office assistant, software engineer, content marketing manager

3. Conduent

Founded in 2017, Conduent is a Basking Ridge, New-Jersey-based business process services company.

Available remote positions include: Customer care associate, call center representative, project leader

2. Appen

Appen is a language technology and consulting firm based in New South Wales, Australia.

Available remote positions include: Web search evaluator, software language engineer, Slovenian linguist

1. VIPKID

VIPKID is a Chinese online education firm, with a focus on offering the equivalent of a US elementary education to Chinese students.

Available remote positions include: Online ESL teacher