Strategy :  Ali Baba boss Jack Ma delivered some hot tips for young entrepreneurs on his Africa trip

Founder of Chinese e-commerce behemoth Ali Baba, Jack Ma is undertaking his first visit to Africa with stops in Kenya and Rwanda.

The man who is worth $30 billion dollars and controls 11% of China's retail trade in undertaking a mission to encourage the continent's young entrepreneurs as part of his role as a United Nations Conference on Trade and Development and he has been delivering delicious business tips

Business Insider Sub Sahara Africa has compiled some interesting ones.

"What you need is people's belief not infrastructure to improve lives."

"I came here(Africa) to share the entrepreneurial dream not to sell Chinese products."

"Opportunities are always found where people complain."

"Find people who can be your boss, not those who are willing to be your servants. That is how you will grow."

"Today is difficult. Tomorrow will be more difficult. The day after tomorrow will be better"