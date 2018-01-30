Strategy :  Airlines have had it with fake emotional support animals — here are some of the strangest animals people have tried to bring on planes

Fake emotional support animals have become such a problem for airlines that Delta had to spell out what animals are not allowed onto a flight. It's a long list.
A woman tried (unsuccessfully) to bring a peacock onto a United flight recently, reportedly claiming that it was an emotional support animal, which would allow the animal to fly for free.
But if you thought this was the strangest animal someone has tried to bring on board an airplane, you might be wrong.
United would not let the peacock onto its flight, saying that the animal did not meet the airline's guidelines.
And, it turns out, fake emotional support animals have been such a problem for airlines that Delta has had to be quite specific about what animals are not allowed on a flight.
Still, that's not to say people haven't tried.
Here are some of the strangest animals people have attempted (successfully or not) to bring on planes:
#TBT - In August 2011 at the #Miami International Airport (#MIA), seven small snakes (stuffed in nylon stockings) were discovered in a traveler#emo#4oCZ##s pants. In addition to the snakes, he also had three small turtles. The snakes and turtles were found using TSA#emo#4oCZ##s Advanced Imaging Technology which allows TSA officers to find potential threat items concealed from plain sight. @USFWS officers arrived on the scene and took custody of the reptiles. The passenger was arrested and charged with violating the Lacey Act.
#TBT Throwback Thursday to many moons ago when Penny & Pete the penguins waddled through our checkpoint at the San Antonio International Airport (SAT). Even though all eyes were on them, they played it pretty cool. You see, traveling is pretty chill for a penguin. They don#emo#4oCZ##t have pockets to remove stuff from and they don#emo#4oCZ##t wear shoes. Well, Pete travels with his laptop, but Penny doesn#emo#4oCZ##t know why. He always hits the wrong flippin#emo#4oCZ## keys when he types. @SeaWorldTexas
"Don't act like you've never seen a therapy turkey going through airport security." credit: @maggieserota #passengershaming #NOPE #airplaneetiquette #frequentflyer #crewlife #sassystew #aviation #cabincrew #avgeek #cabincrewlife #flightattendant #flightattendantlife #stewardess #flightattendantproblems #rantsofasassystew #travel #flightattendants #instapassport #aviationgeek #amigoingtomakemyconnection #airtravel #travelgram #traveltips #pilot #pilotlife #travelling #travellers #frequentflier
This Boston Logan (BOS) TSA officer found himself in a pinch and needed to remove this giant lobster from its container to resolve a checked baggage alarm. This is proof that lobsters are allowed in carry-on and checked bags. As you can imagine, they#emo#4oCZ##re a popular item at New England airports. Just check with your airline first for packing guidelines. Oh, in case you were wondering, butter and cheddar biscuits are permitted as well.
The traveler assured us there was no #emo#4oCc##fowl#emo#4oCd## play afoot and that this was simply her service duck. Our officers at Charleston (CHS) were overheard saying that this duck was pretty chill. Not lame at all#emo#4oCm## Please contact your airline about their policies on service animals prior to arriving at the airport. It#emo#4oCZ##s good to have all your ducks in a row.
@TSA X-Ray Chicken wearing a bow FOR THE WIN! #extracrispy #passengershaming #NOPE #airplaneetiquette #frequentflyer #crewlife #sassystew #aviation #cabincrew #avgeek #cabincrewlife #flightattendant #flightattendantlife #stewardess #flightattendantproblems #rantsofasassystew #travel #flightattendants #instapassport #aviationgeek #amigoingtomakemyconnection #airtravel #travelgram #traveltips #pilot #pilotlife #travelling #travellers #frequentflier
We've got cock!! Emotional support rooster FOR. THE. WIN. #WHYYOUGOTTABESOCOCKY #cockballs #wordofthedayisCOCK #cockyasshole #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #passengershaming #NOPE #airplaneetiquette #frequentflyer #crewlife #flightgoals #sassystew #aviation #cabincrew #avgeek #cabincrewlife #flightattendant #flightattendantlife #stewardess #flightattendantproblems #travel #flightattendants #instapassport #aviationgeek #FAlife #airtravel #travelgram #traveltips #pilot #pilotlife #frequentflier
Just your everyday emotional support kangaroo... #cutepassenger #adorable #enoughwiththeemotionalsupportshit #passengershaming #kangaroolife #crewlife #sassystew #aviation #cabincrew #avgeek #flightattendant #flightattendantlife #flightattendantproblems #rantsofasassystew #travel #amigoingtomakemyconnection #shamies #airtravel #travelgram #traveltips #pilot #pilotlife #travelling #travellers #australia #kangaroo
"A customer tried to bring a baby kangaroo on the plane as a service animal," a retired airline customer service agent with 18 years of experience told Business Insider.
Pigs DO fly! #emo#77iP###emo#77iP## #icanteven #oinkoink #headexplodes #kellyripaloveshashtags #dontask #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #passengershaming #NOPE #airplaneetiquette #frequentflyer #crewlife #sassystew #aviation #cabincrew #avgeek #cabincrewlife #flightattendant #flightattendantlife #stewardess #flightattendantproblems #travel #flightattendants #instapassport #aviationgeek #FAlife #airtravel #travelgram #traveltips #pilot #pilotlife #frequentflier