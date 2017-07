We went to a Chipotle test kitchen in NYC to try its new queso dip. Chipotle resisted having queso on its menu because it tends to be processed. However, the restaurant has now come up with an all natural alternative.



If a trial run in the chain's public test kitchen in New York City goes well, the cheesy Tex-Mex favorite could soon be served at locations across the US in about a month, Chipotle Chief Marketing Officer Mark Crumpacker told USA Today on Tuesday.