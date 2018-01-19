Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  Abercrombie just showed how serious it is about fixing its biggest flaw

Abercrombie & Fitch has launched a gender-neutral collection of kid's clothing, showing how far its come in its evolution as a brand.

The 25 piece collection comes in one size run.

  • Abercrombie has launched a gender-neutral collection for kids.
  • Its pieces cost between $19.95 and $69.95.
  • It's a completely new direction for the brand, which in the past was known for its highly sexualized ad campaigns.

Abercrombie is making big moves to become relevant again. This week, the retailer announced that it launched a collection of gender-neutral clothing for kids.

Aptly named the "Everybody Collection," the 25-piece line launched online and in stores midway through this month.

It includes a mix of tops, bottoms, and accessories, which come in one size and range from $19.95 for T-shirts up to $69.95 for bomber jackets.

This kid's jumper costs $29.95.

Abercrombie has struggled in recent years. In 2016, the company's operating income plummeted to $15.2 million, down from $72.8 million in 2015, and closed 60 stores.

Abercrombie has been accused of losing relevance with its consumers and has been desperately trying to win them back by revamping its image.

To do so, it has promised fewer logos and ditched its overly sexualized ad campaigns, which were not resonating well with shoppers.

This new collection marks an important turning point for the chain as it looks to be more inclusive and relevant in its clothing offerings.

