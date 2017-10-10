Strategy :  A top fashion designer is under fire after calling Harvey Weinstein a 'wonderful' person and saying his accusers may have asked for 'trouble'

People are slamming fashion mogul Donna Karan for defending film producer Harvey Weinstein after multiple sexual harassment accusations were made against him.

"Are we asking for it by presenting all the sensuality and all the sexuality?" Karan said in a red carpet interview with the Daily Mail on Sunday. "And what are we throwing out to our children today, about how to dance and how to preform and what to wear? How much should they show?"

Karan, best known as the creator of DKNY, described Weinstein and his wife, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, as "wonderful people." She said that Weinstein was being treated as a "symbol," and that he has done some "amazing things."

Backlash against Karan's comments was swift.

"Guess what Donna Karan? YOU are the one 'asking for it' because we women won't be buying/wearing your clothes anymore," reads one comment on Karan's Facebook page. "You're a f-n disgrace."

"I need a fashion consultation. What should I wear if I want a man to corner me in a hallway and jack off into a potted plant?" reads another, alluding to an allegation against Weinstein.

On Monday, Karan released a statement saying that her remarks were taken out of context and that she believes "sexual harassment is NOT acceptable and this is an issue that MUST be addressed once and for all regardless of the individual."

However, many people are still threatening to boycott Karan and the DKNY brand.

"What kind of person would risk their brand by defending a pervert who just got fired from his OWN company?" reads a comment on DKNY's Facebook page. "Won't be buying anything from this brand ever again."

"I didn't 'ask for it' when I was assaulted," reads another. "And won't EVER ask for DKNY again."

The Weinstein Company announced Sunday that Weinstein had been fired from the company he cofounded following numerous sexual harassment allegations. Last week, the New York Times reported that the film production company's cofounder had settled lawsuits by at least eight women over sexual harassment claims.