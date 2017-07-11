Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  A tech exec explains why he doesn't care about your alma mater and your past jobs

Strategy A tech exec explains why he doesn't care about your alma mater and your past jobs

  • Published:

Indeed senior vice president of engineering Doug Gray says that résumés aren't everything when it comes to recruiting for tech.

Doug Gray Indeed play

Doug Gray Indeed

(Doug Gray)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It's not a great idea to hire someone based on their résumé alone, especially in the tech world.

At least that's what Doug Gray, the senior vice president of engineering at Indeed, thinks.

He tells Business Insider that a tech candidate's actual skills and abilities are what's important, not their alma mater or the companies they've previously worked for.

"It's understandable, and it's a mistake that I often have to council myself not to make," Gray says. "This has to do with the fact that we look at résumés as a form of demonstrating pedigree, especially in software engineering."

He says that recruiters often are wowed by top computer science schools, like University of California, Berkeley, Stanford University, or MIT. Past experience at top tier tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Amazon is also a major plus.

"But if you've got a cognitive science degree from a university that I'm not familiar with, or you've only worked at companies I've never heard of, maybe I'm not going to bother," he says. "The problem is that you're going to miss a lot of really good talent by doing that."

Instead, Gray recommends de-emphasizing the résumé by implementing procedures like coding tests that demonstrate a candidate's skills. That way, companies and recruiters will prevent excellent talent from slipping through the cracks just because they lack a flashy résumé.

Top 3

1 Strategy 7 high-paying jobs for people who hate writingbullet
2 Strategy 8 things successful people do after getting back from vacationbullet
3 Strategy 4 ways of running a successful side-business with your...bullet

Strategy

null
Strategy Underwear is driving Amazon's takeover of the American fashion industry (M, AMZN)
Tim Ferriss says that in order to achieve at a high level, you need to be comfortable with stress.
Strategy The 3 exercises '4-hour Workweek' author Tim Ferriss used to prepare for his viral TED Talk work for everything from a presentation to a test
The Tovala could replace every kitchen appliance you own.
Strategy This $399 'Keurig for food' could replace every cooking appliance you own
This is the first thing every business must build to achieve survival.
Strategy Every small business needs to build culture not strategy to grow