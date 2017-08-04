Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  A recruiter who's held 5,000 job interviews explains the strategy that always catches his eye

Strategy A recruiter who's held 5,000 job interviews explains the strategy that always catches his eye

  • Published:

Longtime PwC recruiter Rod Adams says that the best candidates send thoughtful follow-ups.

Set yourself apart. PwC US talent acquisition lead Rod Adams is pictured. play

Set yourself apart. PwC US talent acquisition lead Rod Adams is pictured.

(Rod Adams)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

PwC US talent acquisition lead Rod Adams has interviewed a lot of people.

Over the course of his career with the "Big Four" accounting firm, Adams has interviewed about 5,000 candidates.

He says that most interviewees follow up after the interview. They call, mail handwritten notes, and send emails.

But Adams doesn't care about the medium of the note.

He's looking for one thing — listening skills.

"When the follow-up is personal, that's when it stands out," Adams tells Business Insider. "They picked up on something in the conversation that they referred back to in the follow-up."

So, how can you personalize your post-interview follow-up? It's as simple as sending a book recommendation or an article related to a topic that you discussed with the interviewer. You should be following up the day of the interview anyway, so the conversation should still be fresh in your mind.

In addition to a personalized follow-up being more thoughtful then a standard "thank you," it demonstrates that you can listen and that you were engaged throughout the interview.

"That personal touch to the follow-up is something I see multiple candidates do that has been impactful," Adams says.

Top 3

1 Strategy 4 things smart employees never disclose at the officebullet
2 Strategy When Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi got her pivotal promotion, her...bullet
3 Strategy These are the worst mistakes we've seen young people make...bullet

Strategy

More retail bankruptcies are ahead.
Strategy 'Nobody's immune': More retail bankruptcies are looming
Good for retailers, bad for schools.
Strategy A 'dark store' tax loophole enjoyed by Target and Lowe's is costing American schools billions
It works for any difficult situation.
Strategy How to stop procrastinating, according to a bestselling author whose weird-sounding mental trick helps him write 5,000 words a day
Wartime posters are meant to appeal to your subconscious.
Strategy 13 striking vintage wartime posters that play on our emotions using mercy, honor, and 'gold and glory'