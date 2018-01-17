Strategy :  A person who bought a house from the parents accused of imprisoning their 13 children has revealed chilling details about how they lived

news

• Perris, California couple David and Louise Turpin were charged with torture and child endangerment after it was revealed they were holding their 13 children captive.

• The couple's 17-year-old daughter escaped Sunday and called 911. Upon arriving, police found some members of the family malnourished and shackled to beds.

• The family used to live at Texas — individuals reported disturbing findings at some of their previous properties.



David and Louise Turpin left behind filthy carpets, smashed windows, scratched-up doors, and mysterious boarded-up vents when they left their Fort Worth, Texas home due to foreclosure in 1999.

According to the MailOnline, the people who moved into the house were alarmed enough by the conditions to take pictures of the grimy walls and piles of junk. They also assumed the scratches came from animals.

Now, The New York Post reported the couple is being held on a $9 million bond, after their 17-year-old daughter escaped their Perris, California home and called 911 to report that her 12 siblings were being held against their will. The Turpin siblings range in age from 2 to 29, but CBS reported police initially believed them all to be minors based on their malnourished conditions.

In 1999, the couple moved to a home in Rio Vista, Texas, where they stayed until 2010.

The homeowner who moved into the Turpin's former Rio Vista house described discovering a hoarder's nest within the home.

"When they left they up and left everything," she said in an interview WFAA, in which she opted to remain anonymous.

The Daily Mail reported the anonymous homeowner also speculated the couple may have imprisoned their children within the closets of the home. She said she discovered two mysterious, boarded-up vents in the house's bedroom closets after moving in.

The couples' California neighbors have since reported the Turpin children rarely went outside, according to CBS.

The family's Perris house is registered as a private school called the Sandcastle Day School. The Mirror reported the school had six students, and David Turpin was the principal. The New York Daily News reported that the enterprise was never inspected by state education authorities.