Strategy :  A new fitness craze called the '80 Day Obsession' is taking over Facebook — here's how it works

80 Day Obsession is an intense workout plan that includes a nutrition regimen and starts at $59 for a three-month membership.
Facebook fitness fanatics have a new favorite workout.
This month, Beachbody, the California-based fitness company that's known for DVD workouts like Insanity and P90X and generates annual gross sales of more than $1 billion, has launched a new workout and nutrition plan called 80 Day Obsession.
This intense regimen was created by the company's fitness instructor Autumn Calabrese and is exclusive to the "On Demand" arm of the business. This means that customers can stream workouts straight from their homes and don't need to wait for DVDs to be mailed to them.
Customers register online, and membership starts at $39 for three months. For that fee, customers will be enrolled in the 80-day plan, which includes a meal plan for each day, plus six different workouts every week focusing on different parts of the body, such as abs or glutes. Members can also stream other classes offered on its on-demand website.
The company is mimicking other popular fitness trends like Kayla Itsines' 12-week workout, which has attracted 8.4 million followers on Instagram.
Find out how it works below:
Calabrese claims that social media has been crucial for the business.
"For me, coming from being the trainer, I think that it's huge in the fact that it is all about sharing your success or sharing people's success," she told Business Insider in 2016.
