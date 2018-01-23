Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  A new fitness craze called the '80 Day Obsession' is taking over Facebook — here's how it works

Strategy A new fitness craze called the '80 Day Obsession' is taking over Facebook — here's how it works

  • Published: , Refreshed:

80 Day Obsession is an intense workout plan that includes a nutrition regimen and starts at $59 for a three-month membership.

There are six different workouts each week. play

There are six different workouts each week.

(Facebook/80 Day Obsession)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • 80 Day Obsession is a new intense workout and nutrition plan created by fitness instructor Autumn Calabrese.
  • It starts at $39 for three months.
  • Fanatics are posting their 80 Day Obsession results to Facebook and Instagram.

Facebook fitness fanatics have a new favorite workout.

This month, Beachbody, the California-based fitness company that's known for DVD workouts like Insanity and P90X and generates annual gross sales of more than $1 billion, has launched a new workout and nutrition plan called 80 Day Obsession.

This intense regimen was created by the company's fitness instructor Autumn Calabrese and is exclusive to the "On Demand" arm of the business. This means that customers can stream workouts straight from their homes and don't need to wait for DVDs to be mailed to them.

Customers register online, and membership starts at $39 for three months. For that fee, customers will be enrolled in the 80-day plan, which includes a meal plan for each day, plus six different workouts every week focusing on different parts of the body, such as abs or glutes. Members can also stream other classes offered on its on-demand website.

The company is mimicking other popular fitness trends like Kayla Itsines' 12-week workout, which has attracted 8.4 million followers on Instagram.

Find out how it works below:

During the 80 Day Obsession plan, you'll work out six times a week...

During the 80 Day Obsession plan, you'll work out six times a week... play

During the 80 Day Obsession plan, you'll work out six times a week...

(Facebook/80 Day Obsession)


... and every workout is different. The workout is designed for people with an intermediate level of fitness, but there are easier options if you're new to the game.

... and every workout is different. The workout is designed for people with an intermediate level of fitness, but there are easier options if you're new to the game. play

... and every workout is different. The workout is designed for people with an intermediate level of fitness, but there are easier options if you're new to the game.

(Facebook/80 day obsession)


Mixing up the workouts is a way to keep customers engaged without an instructor present. This is a big challenge for the company.



All classes are streamed online. This should make it easy to access from anywhere, but some users have complained that if the internet reception is patchy, you'll end up ruining the workout as there isn't an option to download.

Source: Chris Colotti



The membership also includes a structured meal plan ...

The membership also includes a structured meal plan ... play

The membership also includes a structured meal plan ...

(Facebook/80 Day Obsession)


... which not only tells you what to eat, but how much to eat and when.

... which not only tells you what to eat, but how much to eat and when. play

... which not only tells you what to eat, but how much to eat and when.

(Facebook/80 Day Obsession)


The brand has cultivated a fitness community online. There are already over 100,000 posts on Instagram from customers tracking their progress.

Day 9 of 80 DONE! (...booty day y#emo#4oCZ##all ) I just want to take a moment and say how much STRONGER I#emo#4oCZ##ve felt this week! I was so stuck in this rut of eating clean when I felt like it and preaching about eating clean...yet grabbing my kids snacks any time I wanted! When I#emo#4oCZ##d fill their cookie jar, I#emo#4oCZ##d grab two. Innocent enough, right? When I#emo#4oCZ##d pack a bag of chips for their lunch, I#emo#4oCZ##d eat a few. Not too horrible I thought. While putting away groceries, I#emo#4oCZ##d steal one of their little Debbie pies...you know the Christmas trees or Valentine#emo#4oCZ##s Day hearts! Instantly satisfying my craving and enjoying every bite ~ 2 seconds later (yes I swear I think I ate them that fast), I felt instant guilt! What was I doing to myself?! I#emo#4oCZ##m not going to say I have it all figured out and I#emo#4oCZ##ll NEVER indulge on sweets again, BUT I will say that I#emo#4oCZ##m more aware of this now than ever. And the way my body feels being rid of all the junk is just something you have to experience to know what I#emo#4oCZ##m talking about. It#emo#4oCZ##s all about balance and self control. You have the power over the food. The food doesn#emo#4oCZ##t and shouldn#emo#4oCZ##t have power over you!

A post shared by D A R L E N E #emo#8J+WpA==## F A Y A R D (@dar_fayard) on



Beachbody uses a similar marketing tactic to Kayla Itsines by posting before-and-after pictures to show the impressive results.

Beachbody uses a similar marketing tactic to Kayla Itsines by posting before-and-after pictures to show the impressive results. play

Beachbody uses a similar marketing tactic to Kayla Itsines by posting before-and-after pictures to show the impressive results.

(Facebook/80 Day Obsession)

Calabrese claims that social media has been crucial for the business.

"For me, coming from being the trainer, I think that it's huge in the fact that it is all about sharing your success or sharing people's success," she told Business Insider in 2016.



The most effective and authentic marketing is from the consumers who post their own progress photos to Facebook and Instagram. This is exactly how Kayla Itsines cultivated such a massive community, sometimes known as Kayla's Army, online.



Top 3

1 Strategy Regular people went undercover in an Atlanta jail as part of an...bullet
2 Strategy Take a look inside Amazon's futuristic new store, which...bullet
3 Strategy Trump's being slammed for this photo of his desk — here are...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Eyes Wide Shut
Strategy Hollywood's elite $75,000-a-year sex club that claims to have celebrity members is embroiled in scandal after evicting one of its own
Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn has suffered gut-wrenching injuries, competed through them, and won.
Strategy A look at the career of Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn, who competed just hours after an 'excruciating' crash in 2006 and recently said she doesn't represent Trump
Don't believe the hype. Amy Chua, left, with daughters Louisa and Sophia, and her husband Jed Rubenfeld.
Strategy The 'Tiger Mother' didn't let her daughter watch TV or Netflix until college — but you probably don't need to do the same
There are over 3,500 Mattress Firms in the US.
Strategy A wildly popular conspiracy theory about why there are so many Mattress Firm stores is starting to sound less crazy