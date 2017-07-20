Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  A Marine veteran says a morning ritual he picked up in boot camp primes him for success every day

Strategy A Marine veteran says a morning ritual he picked up in boot camp primes him for success every day

  • Published:

Former Marine and US Capitol Police special agent Andrew Wittman explains the morning routine that he learned during boot camp.

Andrew Wittman (pictured) picked this trick up in boot camp. play

Andrew Wittman (pictured) picked this trick up in boot camp.

(Andrew Wittman)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

After graduating high school, Andrew Wittman was supposed follow to his parents into missionary work.

But he realized he wanted something completely different.

"I was the fat kid in high school that always got bullied, but I was never allowed to fight back," Wittman tells Business Insider. "I didn't want to live my life like that, so I joined the Marine Corps."

During his stint in boot camp, he picked up a morning habit that's stayed with him ever since.

"I was on the top bunk, so my face was six inches away from the double fluorescent light," Wittman tells Business Insider. "What they would do every morning is flip the lights on and throw steel garbage cans down the center of the room. On the first day, I was like, 'Oh my God.'"

To avoid the shocking wake-up call, Wittman trained himself to always wake up two minutes early. For example, if he has a 5:30 a.m. wake up, he'll get out of bed at 5:28 a.m.

After getting through boot camp, Wittman served in the Marine Corps for six years and saw combat during the invasion of Panama and Operation Desert Storm. After leaving the military, he went on to become a US Capitol Police special agent, and protected big name members of Congress, including Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, and Joe Lieberman.

Nowadays, Wittman is the CEO of The Mental Toughness Training Center and author of "Ground Zero Leadership: CEO of You." He says that he sets himself up for success every morning by spending his extra two minutes on a daily affirmation.

"I get my 'boardroom' — my mind, body, and emotions — to all act in concert," Wittman says. "Every day, I remind everybody who's in charge. I'm the CEO of me. I'm in charge. I want the mind running the 'boardroom', but it's not that the emotions and the body don't have places — they have very important roles."

Wittman says that by kicking the day off with this ritual, he's able to mentally prime himself for success.

Forbes reports that the average human brain takes in about 11 million pieces of information per second.

"If I wake up thinking today's going suck, my brain will literally filter all that information, find the exact bits of information to prove myself right, and now it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy," he says. "Every morning, I'm force-feeding my filter. I'm making sure that it's the 11 million bits that I want."

Top 3

1 Strategy The 25 highest-paying jobs you can get with a bachelor's degreebullet
2 Strategy Here are 5 things successful people do before 8 A.M.bullet
3 Strategy 4 ways you can use Meetups to grow your businessbullet

Strategy

Smart watches allow seamless connection with your mobile phones.
Strategy 4 ways a smart watch helps your business and tasks management
Screen Shot 2015 06 08 at 4.47.14 PM
Strategy This popular drink from the '90s is making a comeback
Walmart is building giant self-service kiosks in its stores.
Strategy Walmart built giant towers to solve the most annoying thing about online ordering — and they could be coming to your store (WMT)
It's not as hard as you think.
Strategy Being more comfortable around strangers could come down to a simple mental shift