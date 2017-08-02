Strategy :  A look inside the daily life of Kellyanne Conway, the loyal Trump adviser favored to become the White House's next communications director

• Kellyanne Conway has an office on the third floor of the West Wing and her Secret Service code name is "Blueberry."

• As of January, Conway's schedule included frequent weekend commutes back to her family's home in Alpine, New Jersey.

• She has "walk-in" privileges and can call on the president in the Oval Office unannounced, according to New York Magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi.

After just 10 days, Anthony Scaramucci ended his stint as White House communications director, leaving the role wide open.

And Kellyanne Conway could be in line for a promotion.

The New York Times reported that she is a "perennial" favorite to fill the position.

Regardless of whether or not she becomes communications director, Conway vowed during the 2016 campaign to stick with Trump no matter what, barring a family crisis.

Here's what Conway does all day in her current role, as one of Trump's senior advisers:

Conway previously declined to become Trump's press secretary. She later told New York Magazine's Olivia Nuzzi that she would rather "put cement shoes on" and jump off a bridge than take the job.

She now works on the third floor of the West Wing in a large office that used to belong to Barack Obama's senior advisor Valerie Jarrett. According to Nuzzi, the room features a desk, a table, a couch, and several computers.

A copy of "The Art of the Deal" sits on a bookshelf, and the space is decorated with photos of Conway's four children and pictures of Conway with Trump. Nuzzi reported that the Washington Monument is visible through the window.

Her Secret Service code name is "Blueberry." In 1984, Conway was crowned Miss New Jersey’s Blueberry Princess.

Like her boss, Conway takes time to tweet throughout the day. Her recent Twitter activity mostly consists of retweeting Fox News programs and contributors.

Conway has appeared on Fox News Sunday, Fox and Friends, Anderson Cooper, Good Morning America, The Leader with Jake Tapper, and Meet the Press, among other programs. However, she's been banned from Morning Joe for promoting "false news," according to MSNBC anchor Mika Brzezinski.

Conway has come under fire for her claims during interviews. On one occasion, she referenced a non-existent terrorist attack. On another, she urged viewers to purchase items from Ivanka Trump's brand, earning a rebuke from the Office of Government Ethics.

Conway, who told Fox News she was "a protocol and pecking-order kind of gal," has said that she has a deferential relationship with the US president. Business Insider previously reported that she calls him "Mr. Trump," "President Trump," or "Sir." She also has "walk-in" privileges and can call on the president in the Oval Office unannounced, according to Nuzzi.

Conway has said that she balances her personal life with her White House role by abstaining from distractions. "I don't play golf, and I don't have a mistress, so I have a lot of time that a lot of these other men don't," Conway told the Fox Business Network in December.

Her husband, George T. Conway III, is a partner at Manhattan-based law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. He was considered for a post in the Justice department, but withdrew his name.

As of January, Conway's schedule included frequent weekend commutes back to her family's home in Alpine, New Jersey. She told the Hollywood Reporter that she hopes to move her family down to DC by the start of this coming school year.

In March, Conway told CBS that her four children were "having the hardest time" adjusting to her new position.

Conway has reportedly purchased a new home in the capital. Her rumored residence is a mansion that's worth $8 million.

The house is located in Massachusetts Avenue Heights, a small neighborhood that's dwarfed by the nearby grounds of the Washington National Cathedral.

Back in February, Nuzzi described Conway's schedule as "hamster wheel of meetings, briefings, appearances, interviews, events, and cocktail parties."

NorthJersey.com reported that numerous conservative outlets are billing Conway as a front-runner for the communications director post. For her part, Conway told Fox News that she plans to "... do whatever the president and our new chief of staff, General Kelly, asks me to do."

