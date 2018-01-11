Strategy :  A look at the mysterious life of Steve Jobs' formerly estranged daughter, Lisa, who inherited a fortune

news

• Lisa Brennan-Jobs was born just before Steve Jobs and Apple began to take off, but the tech mogul didn't acknowledge her as his daughter for years.

• Brennan-Jobs went on to become a journalist and leads a very private life.

• She helped screenwriter Aaron Sorkin with his portrayal of her father in the 2015 movie "Steve Jobs."



Seven years after his death, Steve Jobs remains one of the most talked-about innovators of our time. But his firstborn daughter largely avoids the spotlight.

Lisa Brennan-Jobs stood to inherit millions from the Apple founder, according to Fortune. Yet not much is known about the 39-year-old's current net worth or lifestyle as she leads a very private life. Here's a look at the life of Lisa Brennan-Jobs:

Brennan-Jobs was born on May 17, 1978, in the All One Farm apple commune. According to the Cult of Mac, the Oregon commune was a hotbed of LSD and Eastern spiritualism, and both of Brennan-Jobs' parents had spent time there in the past.

Brennan-Jobs' parents, Steve Jobs and Chrisann Brennan, had dated on and off since high school, but their relationship became strained during the early days of Apple. According to Brennan, Jobs hadn't taken the news of her pregnancy well and denied he was the father.

Jobs did visit Brennan and the newborn at the commune, however. Together, the new parents named their baby daughter Lisa. But Jobs refused to acknowledge the fact he was Lisa's father. As Apple began to explode, Brennan had to work as a server and relied on welfare to support her daughter.

Jobs continued to publicly deny being Brennan-Jobs' father, even after a paternity test proved Brennan was right. Meanwhile, he named an early Apple computer — the 1983 Apple Lisa — after his child, while claiming the name stood for "Local Integrated Systems Architecture."

While living with her mother, Brennan-Jobs attended The Nueva School in San Mateo. In his biography, Walter Isaacson revealed that Jobs would occasionally stop by to see her. Over time, the visits increased in frequency, and Jobs began introducing her to friends and bringing her on business trips.

Brennan-Jobs ultimately reconciled with her father, with help from her aunt Mona Simpson. She even requested that her name be officially changed from Lisa Brennan to Lisa Brennan-Jobs. During high school, she went to live with Jobs.

Brennan-Jobs attended Harvard University, forging her father's signature on the college application while he was out of town, according to Isaacson. In college, she wrote for The Harvard Crimson about subjects like final clubs, cloning, and alcohol use on campus. She spent a year abroad at King's College in London.

Isaacson wrote that, throughout college, Brennan-Jobs' relationship with her father could be turbulent. After some fights, Jobs cut his daughter off financially, forcing her to borrow tuition money from neighbors and her father's Apple associates at times.

When Simpson published her 1996 novel "A Regular Guy," she based her main characters off of Jobs and Brennan-Jobs. Isaacson wrote that Brennan-Jobs was upset by the book. She published an essay about the situation in the Harvard Advocate, writing, "I didn't know, for those six years, that Mona was collecting." She and Simpson ultimately reconciled.

Like her aunt, Brennan-Jobs went on to pursue a career in writing. Her work was published in a variety of publications, including Vogue to O, the Oprah Winfrey Magazine.

Brennan-Jobs sometimes reflected on what it meant to grow up between two worlds: "We moved a lot. We rented. My father was rich and renowned and later, as I got to know him, went on vacations with him and then lived with him for a few years, I saw another, more glamorous world. The two sides didn’t mix, and I missed one when I had the other."

Source: Lisa Brennan-Jobs' blog, The Daily Mail

While Brennan-Jobs typically avoids the spotlight, she helped to tell her story by consulting with writer Aaron Sorkin, who wrote the 2015 biopic "Steve Jobs."

"She was able to tell stories about her father that weren’t necessarily flattering stories, but she would tell the story and then show me how you could see he really did love her," he said. Sorkin added that Brennan-Jobs was the true hero of the film.

