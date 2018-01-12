Strategy :  A look at the life of Steve Jobs' youngest daughter Eve, an accomplished equestrian and Stanford student who trains on a $15 million ranch

news

• Eve Jobs is the youngest child of late Apple founder Steve Jobs.

• She is currently attending Stanford University.

• Jobs is an accomplished equestrian with years of national and international competition under her belt.



Eve Jobs, the youngest child of late Apple founder Steve Jobs, has accomplished quite a lot, so far.

The 19-year-old is an experienced equestrian, for starters.

Equnews reported that she was named Show Jumping Hall of Fame "rider of the month" for March 2017. She's aced show jumping competitions all around the globe, including events in the Hamptons, Lexington, Kentucky, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

She also found the time to get accepted into Stanford University, one of the most competitive schools in the country.

The youngest child of late Apple founder Steve Jobs and billionaire investor Laurene Powell-Jobs, the college student's family is worth around $20.1 billion, according to Forbes.

Here's a look inside her glamorous life:

The youngest child of Steve Jobs and Laurene Powell-Jobs, Eve Jobs was born in 1998. She has two older siblings, Reed and Erin.

Source: "Steve Jobs"

In the biography "Steve Jobs," Walter Isaacson describes Jobs as growing up to become "a strong-willed, funny firecracker" who knew how to take on her famous father.

Source: "Steve Jobs"

Isaacson wrote that Jobs would even call her father's assistant at work to ensure that she was "put on his calendar."

Source: "Steve Jobs"

Jobs is an accomplished equestrian. In 2016, her mother bought a $15 million ranch in Wellington, Florida, where she frequently competes and trains with Missy Clark.

Source: Business Insider, The Chronicle of Horse

The Daily Mail reported the ranch comes with a barn big enough for 20 horses and a show-jumping training rink.

Source: The Daily Mail

In high school, Jobs balanced riding in Florida with applying to colleges and attending high school in California. She said her school allowed her to make up for missed classes with the Wellington, Florida-based tutoring program Upper Echelon Academy.

Source: Upper Echelon Academy

"It took me a long time to figure out how to balance friends, school, and riding, but through the years I figured out the best way to make it all work is to prioritize what is most important to you," Jobs said in a 2016 interview with Upper Echelon Academy.

Source: Upper Echelon Academy

Jobs added that she was going to focus on "being a college student" and traveling more in the future.

Source: Upper Echelon Academy

According to The Chronicle of Horse, Jobs also bought a stallion named Chill RZ in 2016. "I end this with happiness knowing Chill is going to a great home to continue his career with North Run and wish Eve all the success!" Charlie Jayne, the horse's previous owner, wrote on Instagram.

Source: The Chronicle of Horse, Equnews

Jobs isn't the only famous heiress to take up equestrian sports. Other famous show jumpers include Michael Bloomberg's daughter Georgina, Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer, Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica, and Steven Spielberg's daughter Destry.

Source: Town and Country Magazine, Hollywood Reporter

Jobs is also dating a fellow equestrian — Mexican show jumper and University of Miami business student Eugenio Garza Pérez, according to the Latin Times.

Source: Latin Times, Noelle Floyd Style, Her Campus

In addition to pursuing her successful equestrian career, Jobs attends Stanford, where her parents met.

Source: Business Insider

And when it comes to the future, Isaacson wrote Jobs' father joked that he could envision her running Apple or becoming president of the United States. "She's a pistol and has the strongest will of any kid I've ever met," her father told Isaacson.

Source: "Steve Jobs"