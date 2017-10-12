Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  A Google exec shares how researching plane crashes has helped him understand failure

Strategy A Google exec shares how researching plane crashes has helped him understand failure

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Google's SVP of platforms and ecosystems Hiroshi Lockheimer said a somewhat "morbid" hobby has helped him better understand the nature of failure.

Hiroshi Lockheimer Google play

Hiroshi Lockheimer Google

(Hiroshi Lockheimer)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Google's SVP of platforms and ecosystems Hiroshi Lockheimer told Business Insider he has a "morbid" hobby.

He avidly reads books and articles on plane crashes.

"Airplane crashes are an interesting study and exercise in learning how failures happen," he told Business Insider.

Perhaps the greatest insight he's gained: "It's usually not one cause."

Though there's usually a huge human element to plane crashes, Lockheimer said he's found that many failures — especially catastrophic ones — cannot truly be attributed to a single circumstance, person, or error.

Rather, in the case of most plane crashes, he said that disasters tend to happen when a series of different mistakes and circumstances happen to collide.

Lockheimer said his views on failure have prompted him to be as accessible as possible as a leader.

By advocating transparency and emphasizing communication with the people on his team, Lockheimer said he can stay off potential crises that can snowball into full-fledged disasters.

"Just because I'm a leader doesn't mean I can't share the fact I'm feeling vulnerable or that I'm worried about something," he said.

Lockheimer said he has an open-door policy with his team.

"You hear about times when, maybe because of the way an organization was set up, someone was worried about something, but they were afraid of looking bad so they didn't want to speak up," he said. "I want them to be honest with me and not worry about, 'Oh this is my boss' or 'my boss's boss' or whatever. I want frank feedback."

Top 3

1 QS 2017 Rankings Only two African cities made the list for the best...bullet
2 Strategy Too many people are asking themselves the wrong question...bullet
3 Strategy Harvey Weinstein's wife is leaving him — but her fashion...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Nike's sale indicates it's not out of the woods yet.
Strategy Nike's 'unprecedented' 40% off sale reveals how big the brand's problems are
Hamilton Place in Chattanooga, Tennessee, will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Strategy More than 60 malls across America will be closed on Thanksgiving — here's the full list
See the top 10 colleges in the US.
Strategy The 10 US colleges where everyone wants to go — for good reason
Not a single US city ranked in the top 11. Of the top three, two are in Japan.
Strategy 11 cities around the world where crime is low, hospitals are plentiful, and families can feel safe