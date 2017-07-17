Strategy :  A dean of MBA admissions who has been reading applications for 15 years says the biggest mistake you can make is easily avoidable

A business school application has a number of components that you must nail in order to earn a school's acceptance. But with so many different places to potentially screw up, the whole process can be nerve-racking.

Luckily, the worst thing you can do is easy to avoid.

"I think the worst thing you can do on an application is simply not have done your homework and not be prepared," Isser Gallogly, associate dean of MBA Admissions New York University's Stern School of Business, told Business Insider.

An important part of that homework is ensuring you're absolutely sure you want to get an MBA.

"Business school is an endeavor not to take lightly ... Some people apply when they know they don't really enjoy what they're doing," Gallogly, who has 15 years of experience in MBA admissions at Stern, said.

"Generally, if you take some time for self reflection — looking at your core characteristics, your skills, where you'd like to head professionally, doing research on future industries, research on the school, and a lot of self reflection — it tends creates a much stronger application," Gallogly said. "You know who you are, you know where you want to go, and you know how this fits into your plan."