Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  A dean of MBA admissions who has been reading applications for 15 years says the biggest mistake you can make is easily avoidable

Strategy A dean of MBA admissions who has been reading applications for 15 years says the biggest mistake you can make is easily avoidable

  • Published:

Isser Gallogly, associate dean of MBA Admissions at NYU Stern, visited Business Insider and explained what you shouldn't do on your application.

Isser Gallogly play

Isser Gallogly

(Isser Gallogly)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A business school application has a number of components that you must nail in order to earn a school's acceptance. But with so many different places to potentially screw up, the whole process can be nerve-racking.

Luckily, the worst thing you can do is easy to avoid.

"I think the worst thing you can do on an application is simply not have done your homework and not be prepared," Isser Gallogly, associate dean of MBA Admissions New York University's Stern School of Business, told Business Insider.

An important part of that homework is ensuring you're absolutely sure you want to get an MBA.

"Business school is an endeavor not to take lightly ... Some people apply when they know they don't really enjoy what they're doing," Gallogly, who has 15 years of experience in MBA admissions at Stern, said.

"Generally, if you take some time for self reflection — looking at your core characteristics, your skills, where you'd like to head professionally, doing research on future industries, research on the school, and a lot of self reflection — it tends creates a much stronger application," Gallogly said. "You know who you are, you know where you want to go, and you know how this fits into your plan."

Top 3

1 Strategy Ethiopia dethrones Ivory Coast as Africa's fastest growing...bullet
2 Strategy 4 things you should say when you get a 'no' during a salary...bullet
3 Strategy 12 job interview tricks you can't afford to ignorebullet

Strategy

Sears CEO Eddie Lampert, left.
Strategy Sears' CEO just gave the company another $200 million lifeline (SHLD)
Barstool Sports CEO Erika Nardini, pictured, will text candidates at odd hours to gauge responsiveness. You get three hours to respond.
Strategy The CEO of Barstool Sports says she measures new hires' responsiveness by texting them at odd hours on the weekends
How the sausage is made isn't always a pretty process.
Strategy 'THEY USED THE FACE OF THE COW': Papa John reveals disturbing truth that convinced the pizza chain to make a major change
Walmart Global eCommerce Sales
Strategy Walmart will start fining its suppliers for early and late deliveries (WMT)