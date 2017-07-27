Strategy :  A day in the life of the world's richest person Jeff Bezos — who wakes up without an alarm, washes dishes after dinner, and has a soft spot for 'Star Trek'

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Jeff Bezos became the richest person in the world on July 27.

According to the New York Times, the Amazon founder and CEO has $90.6 billion to his name.

He beat out fellow billionaire and Seattle resident Bill Gates to snag the top spot.

In addition to founding the online retail behemoth Amazon, Bezos also owns the Washington Post and aerospace company Blue Origin.

So what does daily life look like for this tech mogul?

Here's a look at Bezos' daily routine:

Bezos is a big believer in getting enough shut eye. He wakes up every morning naturally, without the aid of an alarm clock.

Source: CNBC, Inc., Entrepreneur

He always starts the day by sharing an healthy breakfast with his wife, novelist MacKenzie Bezos.

Source: Entrepreneur, Inc.

In order to spend quality time with MacKenzie and their four children, he never schedules early morning meetings.

Source: Entrepreneur

Bezos is famously not big on meetings in general. He's said to only meet with Amazon investors for a total of six hours a year.

Source: Recode

When he does call a meeting, Bezos employs a "two pizza rule." Basically, he never organizes a meeting where two pizzas couldn't feed the entire group.

Source: Business Insider

Bezos apparently used to be an occasionally explosive boss, but there are rumors that he's hired an executive coach to "help him tone it down," Business Insider previously reported.

Source: Business Insider

In general, he's set a "frugal" tone at Amazon, which doesn't throw perks like massages or free lunch at employees.

Source: Business Insider

In terms of food, Bezos has a taste for unusual dishes. During a meeting with Woot founder Matt Rutledge, he ordered octopus with potatoes, bacon, green garlic yogurt, and eggs for breakfast. "When I look at the menu, you're the thing I don't understand, the thing I've never had," Bezos said. "I must have the breakfast octopus."

Source: Business Insider

Bezos also has a fondness for food trucks. In 2014, he told Business Insider Editor-in-Chief Henry Blodget about a phenomenally popular truck based outside of Amazon's headquarters. "It's out of control, actually," he said.

Source: Recode

There's one after-dinner ritual that Bezos always adheres to — washing the dishes. “I’m pretty convinced it’s the sexiest thing I do," he told Blodget.

Source: Recode

It's not quite clear whether or not Bezos has a standard workout routine. However, photos of the CEO at a recent conference elicited comparisons to Vin Diesel, as commenters noted his muscular appearance.

Source: Business Insider

Amazon now runs several popular original series, like "The Man in the High Castle" and "Transparent." In terms of his own TV preferences, the Amazon CEO is a Trekkie. Bezos even made a surprise cameo in the 2016 film "Star Trek Beyond."

Source: Business Insider

Other than watching "Star Trek," Bezos has another space-related hobby: gliding about in a submarine looking for old NASA rockets. He often brings his kids along for the adventure.

Source: Entrepreneur, Wonderful World of Engineering

At the end of the day, Bezos makes sure to get enough rest. He sleeps for eight hours every night.

Source: CNBC, Inc., Entrepreneur