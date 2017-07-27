Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  A day in the life of the world's richest person Jeff Bezos — who wakes up without an alarm, washes dishes after dinner, and has a soft spot for 'Star Trek'

Strategy A day in the life of the world's richest person Jeff Bezos — who wakes up without an alarm, washes dishes after dinner, and has a soft spot for 'Star Trek'

  • Published:

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is now the richest person in the world — here's a look at his daily routine.

Image
  • Jeff Bezos, pictured, is worth about $90 billion.
    Jeff Bezos, pictured, is worth about $90 billion.   
  • Jeff Bezos, pictured, is worth about $90 billion.
    Jeff Bezos, pictured, is worth about $90 billion.   
Jeff Bezos, pictured, is worth about $90 billion. play

Jeff Bezos, pictured, is worth about $90 billion.

(Drew Angerer / Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Jeff Bezos became the richest person in the world on July 27.

According to the New York Times, the Amazon founder and CEO has $90.6 billion to his name.

He beat out fellow billionaire and Seattle resident Bill Gates to snag the top spot.

In addition to founding the online retail behemoth Amazon, Bezos also owns the Washington Post and aerospace company Blue Origin.

So what does daily life look like for this tech mogul?

Here's a look at Bezos' daily routine:

Bezos is a big believer in getting enough shut eye. He wakes up every morning naturally, without the aid of an alarm clock.

Bezos is a big believer in getting enough shut eye. He wakes up every morning naturally, without the aid of an alarm clock. play

Bezos is a big believer in getting enough shut eye. He wakes up every morning naturally, without the aid of an alarm clock.

(Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Source: CNBC, Inc., Entrepreneur



He always starts the day by sharing an healthy breakfast with his wife, novelist MacKenzie Bezos.

Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos. play

Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos.

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Source: Entrepreneur, Inc.



In order to spend quality time with MacKenzie and their four children, he never schedules early morning meetings.

Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos. play

Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos.

(Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Source: Entrepreneur



Bezos is famously not big on meetings in general. He's said to only meet with Amazon investors for a total of six hours a year.

Bezos is famously not big on meetings in general. He's said to only meet with Amazon investors for a total of six hours a year. play

Bezos is famously not big on meetings in general. He's said to only meet with Amazon investors for a total of six hours a year.

(David Ryder / Stringer / Getty Images)

Source: Recode



When he does call a meeting, Bezos employs a "two pizza rule." Basically, he never organizes a meeting where two pizzas couldn't feed the entire group.

When he does call a meeting, Bezos employs a "two pizza rule." Basically, he never organizes a meeting where two pizzas couldn't feed the entire group. play

When he does call a meeting, Bezos employs a "two pizza rule." Basically, he never organizes a meeting where two pizzas couldn't feed the entire group.

(Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider



Bezos apparently used to be an occasionally explosive boss, but there are rumors that he's hired an executive coach to "help him tone it down," Business Insider previously reported.

Bezos apparently used to be an occasionally explosive boss, but there are rumors that he's hired an executive coach to "help him tone it down," Business Insider previously reported. play

Bezos apparently used to be an occasionally explosive boss, but there are rumors that he's hired an executive coach to "help him tone it down," Business Insider previously reported.

(Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider



In general, he's set a "frugal" tone at Amazon, which doesn't throw perks like massages or free lunch at employees.

In general, he's set a "frugal" tone at Amazon, which doesn't throw perks like massages or free lunch at employees. play

In general, he's set a "frugal" tone at Amazon, which doesn't throw perks like massages or free lunch at employees.

(David Ryder / Stringer / Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider



In terms of food, Bezos has a taste for unusual dishes. During a meeting with Woot founder Matt Rutledge, he ordered octopus with potatoes, bacon, green garlic yogurt, and eggs for breakfast. "When I look at the menu, you're the thing I don't understand, the thing I've never had," Bezos said. "I must have the breakfast octopus."

In terms of food, Bezos has a taste for unusual dishes. During a meeting with Woot founder Matt Rutledge, he ordered octopus with potatoes, bacon, green garlic yogurt, and eggs for breakfast. "When I look at the menu, you're the thing I don't understand, the thing I've never had," Bezos said. "I must have the breakfast octopus." play

In terms of food, Bezos has a taste for unusual dishes. During a meeting with Woot founder Matt Rutledge, he ordered octopus with potatoes, bacon, green garlic yogurt, and eggs for breakfast. "When I look at the menu, you're the thing I don't understand, the thing I've never had," Bezos said. "I must have the breakfast octopus."

(Andrew Toth / Stringer / Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider



Bezos also has a fondness for food trucks. In 2014, he told Business Insider Editor-in-Chief Henry Blodget about a phenomenally popular truck based outside of Amazon's headquarters. "It's out of control, actually," he said.

Bezos also has a fondness for food trucks. In 2014, he told Business Insider Editor-in-Chief Henry Blodget about a phenomenally popular truck based outside of Amazon's headquarters. "It's out of control, actually," he said. play

Bezos also has a fondness for food trucks. In 2014, he told Business Insider Editor-in-Chief Henry Blodget about a phenomenally popular truck based outside of Amazon's headquarters. "It's out of control, actually," he said.

(Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Source: Recode



There's one after-dinner ritual that Bezos always adheres to — washing the dishes. “I’m pretty convinced it’s the sexiest thing I do," he told Blodget.

Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos. play

Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos.

(Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)

Source: Recode



It's not quite clear whether or not Bezos has a standard workout routine. However, photos of the CEO at a recent conference elicited comparisons to Vin Diesel, as commenters noted his muscular appearance.

It's not quite clear whether or not Bezos has a standard workout routine. However, photos of the CEO at a recent conference elicited comparisons to Vin Diesel, as commenters noted his muscular appearance. play

It's not quite clear whether or not Bezos has a standard workout routine. However, photos of the CEO at a recent conference elicited comparisons to Vin Diesel, as commenters noted his muscular appearance.

(Drew Angerer, Getty images)

Source: Business Insider



Amazon now runs several popular original series, like "The Man in the High Castle" and "Transparent." In terms of his own TV preferences, the Amazon CEO is a Trekkie. Bezos even made a surprise cameo in the 2016 film "Star Trek Beyond."

Bezos on the set of "Star Trek Beyond." play

Bezos on the set of "Star Trek Beyond."

(Jeff Bezos/Vine)

Source: Business Insider



Other than watching "Star Trek," Bezos has another space-related hobby: gliding about in a submarine looking for old NASA rockets. He often brings his kids along for the adventure.

Bezos with a model rocket. play

Bezos with a model rocket.

(Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Source: Entrepreneur, Wonderful World of Engineering



At the end of the day, Bezos makes sure to get enough rest. He sleeps for eight hours every night.

At the end of the day, Bezos makes sure to get enough rest. He sleeps for eight hours every night. play

At the end of the day, Bezos makes sure to get enough rest. He sleeps for eight hours every night.

(Mike Segar/Reuters)

Source: CNBC, Inc., Entrepreneur



Top 3

1 Strategy 16 ways to stay warm when your office is freezing, according to...bullet
2 Strategy 14 sleeping habits of unsuccessful peoplebullet
3 Strategy Coca-Cola is killing Coke Zero as we know it — and people...bullet

Strategy

Lyft drivers don't want Taco Bell customers spilling food in their cars.
Strategy 'UBER BEHAVIOR': Lyft drivers are furious about the company's new Taco Bell drive-thru service (YUM)
It comes down to two things, suspects Kevin O'Leary, pictured.
Strategy 'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary has a theory about why companies run by women make him the most money
null
Strategy Buffalo Wild Wings is killing one of customers' favorite deals (BWLD)
Dr. Shigeaki Hinohara worked into his 100s.
Strategy A Japanese doctor who studied longevity — and lived to 105 — said if you must retire, do it well after age 65