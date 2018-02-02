Strategy :  A day in the life of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who works up to 60 hours a week and has a squad of 12 employees to help him with social media

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

• Business Insider took a look at the daily routine of Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

• Facebook is the most desirable place to work, according to Glassdoor — and Zuckerberg is especially popular with employees.

• His schedule includes exercise, family time, and lots of travel.



Mark Zuckerberg has a lot on his plate.

The 33-year-old runs Facebook, the social-media giant with a market cap of $547 billion.

This year Facebook snagged the top spot in Glassdoor's annual rankings of the most desirable places to work. Reviewers on the career site specifically said Zuckerberg himself was a big draw to the company.

While the tech CEO dedicates a ton of time to the company, he still makes the time to exercise, travel extensively, and spend time with his family.

He stays productive and balanced by eliminating nonessential choices from his life and setting ambitious goals for himself.

Here's a look at a typical day for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg:

After waking up at 8 a.m., the Facebook founder immediately checks Facebook, Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp on his phone, he told Jerry Seinfeld in a Facebook Live Q&A.

Sources: The Telegraph, Inc.

Once he's gotten his morning updates, it's time to work out. Zuckerberg exercises about three times a week.

Source: Business Insider

Sometimes he brings his dog, Beast, along. The tech CEO says running with his pet has the "added bonus of being hilarious" because it's "basically like seeing a mop run."

Sources: Time, Business Insider

Beast is a Hungarian sheepdog with an impressive coat.

Source: Time

Once he's gotten his exercise in, Zuckerberg's not too picky about what he eats for breakfast. He'll usually just dig into whatever he's feeling that day. He doesn't like to waste time on small decisions.

Source: The Daily Mail

That's also why he wears the same thing almost every day. Zuckerberg's "work uniform" consists of jeans, sneakers, and a gray T-shirt. When asked about his wardrobe in 2014, he told an audience: "I really want to clear my life to make it so that I have to make as few decisions as possible about anything except how to best serve this community."

Sources: Business Insider, Business Insider

His Palo Alto home is tricked out with a "custom-made artificially intelligent assistant," according to CNBC.

Source: CNBC

Zuckerberg puts in 50 to 60 hours a week at Facebook, but he thinks about the social-media platform constantly. "I spend most of my time thinking about how to connect the world and serve our community better, but a lot of that time isn't in our office or meeting with people or doing what you'd call real work," he told CNN.

Source: CNN

The Verge reported that Zuckerberg has some help managing his own social-media channels. A squad of 12 employees helps him eliminate inappropriate comments and post updates on his Facebook page.

Sources: The Verge

When he's not working, Zuckerberg spends some time expanding his mind. He's learning Mandarin Chinese. He also tries to tackle as many books as he can — in 2015, he challenged himself to read a new book every two weeks.

Source: Inc., Business Insider, Quartz

Zuckerberg's daily schedule tends to vary more on his frequent travels.

He's met all sort of big names, including world leaders such as Pope Francis.

... former US President Barack Obama...

... and celebrities like his personal friend Vin Diesel.

Whether he's traveling or working, Zuckerberg also spends time with his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan, and his daughters, Max and August.

Source: Business Insider, Business Insider, Business Insider

Every night before going to bed, the Facebook CEO tucks his children in with a traditional Jewish prayer, the "Mi Shebeirach."

Source: The Huffington Post