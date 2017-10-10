Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  A burger brand is publicly begging Amazon to buy it — and it reveals that it's officially the new Walmart

Fast food chain Carl's Jr. is tweeting incessantly on Monday fot Amazon to buy it — and it's sad.

(Twitter)
Burger chain Carl's Jr. is begging Amazon to buy it on Twitter — and it looks like a stab at the retail giant's sudden power.

The Carl's Jr feed started tweeting at 1:30 a.m., stating it would tweet a new idea every hour of what it could accomplish under Amazon.

Examples include a "Self-driving Restaurant," "Space shakes," a "Cloud-Based Restaurant," and "Carl’s Foods Markets" that would be "conveniently located between the kale chips & juice bar!"

The tweets seem to be poking fun at the media hype surrounding Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods and parodying the frenzied it spurred.

But Carl's Jr's day-long tweetstorm is striking some Twitter users as a little sad. Replies to the many tweets stretch from confusion and bafflement to outright anger.

Tweets were critical of Carl's Jr.

(Twitter)

The joke reveals a sobering truth of how big Amazon has gotten.

Business Insider's Kate Taylor reported earlier this year that small businesses worry that Amazon will put them out of business.

There's even a new word coined by investors to describe Amazon moving into a new business aggressively and sending competitor's stocks plummeting — being "Amazon'd" into oblivion.

Carl's Jr.'s satirical tweets are an apt commentary on the reality retailers face in the Amazon era.

