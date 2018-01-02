Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  9 jobs that pay the biggest cash bonuses each year, according to LinkedIn

Strategy 9 jobs that pay the biggest cash bonuses each year, according to LinkedIn

  • Published: , Refreshed:

LinkedIn compiled a list of the occupations that earn the biggest median annual bonuses.

It's bonus season. play

It's bonus season.

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

• Getting a big bonus at work can really brighten your day and boost your paycheck.

LinkedIn has analyzed what occupations take home the largest bonuses.

• Most of the professions on the list are in finance and medicine.


Who doesn't love bonuses? Receiving kudos for a job well-done is great and all, but it's always nice to get that praise in cash form, too.

Of course, how much extra dough you take home isn't just about your individual performance. The sum also depends on your occupation, level of experience, and the welfare of your organization.

LinkedIn's Salary Report recently highlighted some jobs that rake in big bonuses. The career site collects salary data from verified users through it's LinkedIn Salary tool. For this analysis, it excluded all director-level jobs and above. LinkedIn broke any ties by determining which bonuses "constituted a higher percentage of total compensation."

Unsurprisingly, the top jobs are mostly in the medical and financial sectors.

Here's a look at some jobs that come with massive bonuses:

9. Senior reservoir engineer

9. Senior reservoir engineer play

9. Senior reservoir engineer

(dgdimension/Shutterstock)

Median annual bonus: $37,500

Median annual salary: $204,000



8. Investment banking analyst

8. Investment banking analyst play

8. Investment banking analyst

(Sebastiaan ter Burg/Flickr)

Median annual bonus: $45,000

Median annual salary: $125,000



7. Orthopedic surgeon

7. Orthopedic surgeon play

7. Orthopedic surgeon

(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Median annual bonus: $50,000

Median annual salary: $450,000



6. Radiologist

6. Radiologist play

6. Radiologist

(Jean-Paul Pelissier/Reuters)

Median annual bonus: $50,000

Median annual salary: $366,000



5. Cardiologist

5. Cardiologist play

5. Cardiologist

(Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Median annual bonus: $50,000

Median annual salary: $360,000



4. Surgeon

4. Surgeon play

4. Surgeon

(vadim kozlovsky / Shutterstock)

Median annual bonus: $50,000

Median annual salary: $350,000



3. Equity research analyst

3. Equity research analyst play

3. Equity research analyst

(REUTERS/Charles Platiau)

Median annual bonus: $50,000

Median annual salary: $141,000



2. Private equity associate

2. Private equity associate play

2. Private equity associate

(Strelka Institute/Flickr)

Median annual bonus: $85,000

Median annual salary: $178,000



1. Investment banking associate

1. Investment banking associate play

1. Investment banking associate

(Flickr / Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design)

Median annual bonus: $100,000

Median annual salary: $233,000



Top 3

1 Strategy 3 signs you could be dating a high conflict personbullet
2 Strategy 18 bad habits you should break in 2018 to be more productivebullet
3 Strategy 25 high-paying jobs for shy peoplebullet

Go to Pulse.ng

It won't just magically appear.
Strategy A relationship therapist says many couples have the same complaint about their sex lives — and it's not that hard to fix
American Apparel's new ad campaign seeks to empower women.
Strategy American Apparel is now run by women, but it's not ditching its risqué image — here's why
A screenshot of McDonald's Arch Deluxe commercial from 1996.
Strategy McDonald's is bringing back one of its most expensive failures — but there's a catch
Murdoch lives worlds away from her roots.
Strategy The fabulous life of Wendi Deng Murdoch, who went from a poor childhood in China to investing in Snapchat, dating a 21-year-old model, and partying with Ivanka Trump