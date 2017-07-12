Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

9 industries where networking can help you land a job

9 industries where networking can help you land a job

  • Published:

According to a recent report from LinkedIn, networking is more important in certain industries than others.

If you want to make it in show business, you need to know people. play

If you want to make it in show business, you need to know people.

(Rachel Murray / Stringer / Getty Images)
Networking isn't everyone's cup of tea.

But if you want to make it in certain fields, you'd better believe that you'll need connections.

LinkedIn recently released a report breaking down the industries that require quite a lot of networking.

From October 2016 to December 2016, the career site collected data on all of the site's global users who started at a new company during those months.

Any new hire who was connected on LinkedIn with at least one current employee of the company at least six months before their start date was counted as having used their network to snag a new job.

Here are the industries where you are more likely to need a good network to get ahead:

8 (tie). Higher education

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Higher education refers to any educational institution beyond high school, namely colleges and universities.

The percentage of new hires who joined organizations where there LinkedIn connections work: 36%



8 (tie). Defense and space

(Yuli Seperi / Stringer / Getty Images)

The defense and aerospace industry deals with the production and sale of aircraft and military weapons.

The percentage of new hires who joined organizations where there LinkedIn connections work: 36%



6 (tie). Motion pictures and film

(Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images)

The film industry deals with the development, production, and distribution of motion pictures.

The percentage of new hires who joined organizations where there LinkedIn connections work: 38%



6 (tie). Oil and energy

(David McNew / Stringer / Getty Images)

The oil and energy deal with the sale, manufacturing, and distribution of oil and energy.

The percentage of new hires who joined organizations where there LinkedIn connections work: 38%



5. Banking

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

The banking industry deals with accepting financial deposits and lending funds.

The percentage of new hires who joined organizations where there LinkedIn connections work: 39%



4. Military

(Pool/Getty Images)

The US military consists of the country's federal armed forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard.

The percentage of new hires who joined organizations where there LinkedIn connections work: 42%



2 (tie). Semiconductors

(Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images)

The semiconductor industry deals with the design and construction of semiconductor devices.

The percentage of new hires who joined organizations where there LinkedIn connections work: 44%



2 (tie). Computer networking

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Computer networking deals with the management of different IT networks.

The percentage of new hires who joined organizations where there LinkedIn connections work: 44%



1. Animation

(Rachel Murray / Stringer / Getty Images)

The animation industry deals with the creation of animated works, including films and television shows.

The percentage of new hires who joined organizations where there LinkedIn connections work: 45%



