Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  7 high-paying jobs for people who hate writing

Strategy 7 high-paying jobs for people who hate writing

  • Published:

These jobs aren't just ideal for people who want to avoid writing at all costs — they're also well-paying and have great prospects.

All of these occupations come with a median annual salary of over $50,000. play

All of these occupations come with a median annual salary of over $50,000.

(lenetstan/Shutterstock)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A writing-heavy career isn't ideal for everyone.

While most forms of communication are important in many occupations, there are still plenty of careers that don't require prodigious writing abilities.

We checked out the Occupational Information Network (O*NET), a US Department of Labor database that compiles detailed information on hundreds of jobs, and looked at salary data on the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' website to find positions that don't place an emphasis of writing and come with a median annual salary of more than $50,000.

O*NET ranks how important "the ability to communicate information and ideas in writing so others will understand" is in any job, assigning each a "writing importance level" between 1 and 100, where a lower score indicates less writing skills are required. It also breaks down each occupation's projected growth from 2014 to 2024.

Here are seven well-paying positions with a writing-importance level of 44 or lower and a projected growth of at least 2%:

7. Electricians

7. Electricians play

7. Electricians

(Garry Knight/flickr)

Writing importance level: 44

Median annual salary: $52,720

Projected growth from 2014 to 2024: 14% or higher

Electricians install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures.



6. Wind turbine service technicians

6. Wind turbine service technicians play

6. Wind turbine service technicians

(Steven Jackson/Flickr)

Writing importance level: 44

Median annual salary: $52,260

Projected growth from 2014 to 2024: 14% or higher

Wind turbine service technicians inspect, diagnose, adjust, or repair wind turbines.



5. Subway and streetcar operators

5. Subway and streetcar operators play

5. Subway and streetcar operators

(Metropolitan Transportation Authority of the State of New York/Flickr)

Writing importance level: 44

Median annual salary: $64,680

Projected growth from 2014 to 2024: 5% to 8%

Subway and streetcar operators operate subway or elevated suburban trains with no separate locomotive, or electric-powered streetcar, to transport passengers.



4. Television, video, and motion picture camera operators

4. Television, video, and motion picture camera operators play

4. Television, video, and motion picture camera operators

(USAG- Humphreys/Flickr)

Writing importance level: 35

Median annual salary: $55,080

Projected growth from 2014 to 2024: 5% to 8%

Camera operators operate television, video, or motion picture cameras to record images or scenes for various purposes.



3. Rail-track laying and maintenance equipment operators

3. Rail-track laying and maintenance equipment operators play

3. Rail-track laying and maintenance equipment operators

(Jared/Flickr)

Writing importance level: 38

Median annual salary: $53,970

Projected growth from 2014 to 2024: 9% to 13%

Rail-track laying and maintenance equipment operators lay, repair, and maintain track for standard or narrow-gauge railroad equipment.



2. Pile-driver operators

2. Pile-driver operators play

2. Pile-driver operators

(Wikimedia Commons)

Writing importance level: 35

Median annual salary: $55,070

Projected growth from 2014 to 2024: 14% or higher

Pile-driver operators operate pile drivers mounted on skids, barges, crawler treads, or locomotive cranes to drive pilings for retaining walls, bulkheads, and foundations of structures.



1. Structural iron and steel workers

1. Structural iron and steel workers play

1. Structural iron and steel workers

(Bill Jacobus/Flickr)

Writing importance level: 31

Median annual salary: $51,800

Projected growth from 2014 to 2024: 5% to 8%

Structural iron and steel workers raise, place, and unite iron or steel girders, columns, and other structural members to form completed structures or structural frameworks.



Top 3

1 Strategy 4 ways of running a successful side-business with your...bullet
2 Strategy 8 things successful people do after getting back from vacationbullet
3 Strategy Sears is closing 43 more stores — here's the full list (SHLD)bullet

Strategy

Jonathan Butler, a University of Missouri grad student who did a 7-day hunger strike, is greeted by a crowd of students on the campus of University of Missouri - Columbia on November 9, 2015.
Strategy Enrollment is plummeting at a college that was rocked by racially charged protests 2 years ago
null
Strategy Chipotle is testing a new Tex-Mex 'queso' dip it said it would never add to the menu — here's the verdict (CMG)
Is your commute slowly killing you?
Strategy New York's commuters are in for a 'summer of hell' — and its effects could be longer-term than people think
null
Strategy Here’s what some of the biggest fast food restaurants used to look like