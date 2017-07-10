Strategy :  7 high-paying jobs for people who hate writing

A writing-heavy career isn't ideal for everyone.

While most forms of communication are important in many occupations, there are still plenty of careers that don't require prodigious writing abilities.

We checked out the Occupational Information Network (O*NET), a US Department of Labor database that compiles detailed information on hundreds of jobs, and looked at salary data on the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' website to find positions that don't place an emphasis of writing and come with a median annual salary of more than $50,000.

O*NET ranks how important "the ability to communicate information and ideas in writing so others will understand" is in any job, assigning each a "writing importance level" between 1 and 100, where a lower score indicates less writing skills are required. It also breaks down each occupation's projected growth from 2014 to 2024.

Here are seven well-paying positions with a writing-importance level of 44 or lower and a projected growth of at least 2%:

7. Electricians

Writing importance level: 44

Median annual salary: $52,720

Projected growth from 2014 to 2024: 14% or higher

Electricians install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures.

6. Wind turbine service technicians

Writing importance level: 44

Median annual salary: $52,260

Projected growth from 2014 to 2024: 14% or higher

Wind turbine service technicians inspect, diagnose, adjust, or repair wind turbines.

5. Subway and streetcar operators

Writing importance level: 44

Median annual salary: $64,680

Projected growth from 2014 to 2024: 5% to 8%

Subway and streetcar operators operate subway or elevated suburban trains with no separate locomotive, or electric-powered streetcar, to transport passengers.

4. Television, video, and motion picture camera operators

Writing importance level: 35

Median annual salary: $55,080

Projected growth from 2014 to 2024: 5% to 8%

Camera operators operate television, video, or motion picture cameras to record images or scenes for various purposes.

3. Rail-track laying and maintenance equipment operators

Writing importance level: 38

Median annual salary: $53,970

Projected growth from 2014 to 2024: 9% to 13%

Rail-track laying and maintenance equipment operators lay, repair, and maintain track for standard or narrow-gauge railroad equipment.

2. Pile-driver operators

Writing importance level: 35

Median annual salary: $55,070

Projected growth from 2014 to 2024: 14% or higher

Pile-driver operators operate pile drivers mounted on skids, barges, crawler treads, or locomotive cranes to drive pilings for retaining walls, bulkheads, and foundations of structures.

1. Structural iron and steel workers

Writing importance level: 31

Median annual salary: $51,800

Projected growth from 2014 to 2024: 5% to 8%

Structural iron and steel workers raise, place, and unite iron or steel girders, columns, and other structural members to form completed structures or structural frameworks.