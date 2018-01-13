Strategy :  7 down-to-earth quotes that shed light on how Mark and Tiffany Cuban make marriage work

news

• Mark and Tiffany Cuban may be worth billions, but their relationship is low-key and, for the most part, out of the spotlight.

• The "Shark Tank" star and the former advertising executive first met at the gym in 1997.

• Their own words help to paint a picture of their marriage, from their philosophy on parenthood to Tiffany's lack of enthusiasm over her husband's political ambitions.



"Shark Tank" star and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and his wife Tiffany are worth billions, but their meet-cute story is refreshingly relatable.

The entrepreneur and the former advertising executive met at the gym in 1997. They dated for years, and ultimately wed in 2002 in an intimate ceremony in Barbados.

The Cubans are currently worth $3.3 billion, according to Forbes, and have three children.

Here are a few quotes that succinctly illustrate their down-to-earth marriage of 15 years:

Back before the couple tied the knot in 2002, they were candid with the press about their reluctance to prematurely marry. "It's such a serious commitment," Cuban told The New York Times in 2000.

Source: The New York Times

Tiffany also spoke to The New York Times about some of the "scheduling problems" fueled by her then-boyfriend's work ethic — and late-night computer use. "He can't turn it off," she said. "He just can't!"

Source: The New York Times

But certain strategies helped the couple overcome pain points. In a 2012 interview with NBC 5, Tiffany revealed that she often avoids sitting with her husband at Mavericks games, due to his tendency to yell a lot in the stands. "I have fewer headaches," she said. "It's a business to him... I can still be a fan and watch it from my seat and experience it like a fan."

Source: NBC 5

Tiffany also said that she's learned to overcome some of the struggles that come with being married to a famous entrepreneur. "I've realized that everybody's always going to have an an opinion," she told NBC 5. "Somebody's going to love him, somebody's going to hate him, and I can't get caught up in that. All I can do is really focus on our family."

Source: NBC 5

Having kids has also changed the couple's dynamic, somewhat. "He's very much a family man," Tiffany told NBC 5. "I think you can see that in a lot of ways that he's settled down and calmed down since we've had kids." She added that Cuban's dream is that "the kids will go in and work with the Mavs organization someday."

At South by Southwest in 2014, Cuban said he and his wife stress the importance of hard work to their three children: "They can't be Mark Cuban's or Tiffany Cuban's son or daughter. They have to be adults and they have to carry their own weight."

But, when it comes to a possible White House run for Cuban, the couple reportedly isn't on the same page. In a conversation with New York Times columnist Andrew Sorkin, Cuban revealed his wife's go-to response to his occasional presidential musings: "She asked me if I want to stay married."

Source: Business Insider