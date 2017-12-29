Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  6 mistakes unsuccessful people make in the New Year

Strategy 6 mistakes unsuccessful people make in the New Year

  • Published:

Avoid these mistakes that unsuccessful people will likely make going into 2018.

Let's all start the New Year right. play

Let's all start the New Year right.

(Stefanovic Mina/Shutterstock)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

2018 is almost here.

However, if you're going to start off on the right foot, you've got to have a good strategy and mindset.

Business Insider spoke with Ryan Kahn, career coach and founder of The Hired Group and creator of the "How To Get Hired" online course, about what not to do come January.

Here are eight mistakes that unsuccessful people make in the New Year — along with some advice on how to turn things around:

1. They don't reflect on their accomplishments

1. They don't reflect on their accomplishments play

1. They don't reflect on their accomplishments

(wavebreakmedia/Shutterstock)

Many companies have performance reviews around this time, but even if yours doesn't, take the time to think about all that you've accomplished. Don't take your success for granted. "Take the time to think back on the year critically before heading out to holiday," Kahn said.



2. They forget to set goals

2. They forget to set goals play

2. They forget to set goals

(Jacquelyn Smith/Business Insider)

Kahn said it's important to think about your long-term goals and short-term steps around the New Year. You're not setting yourself up for success if you fail to sketch out some sort of path forward.



3. They leave loose ends

3. They leave loose ends play

3. They leave loose ends

(Chris Connelly/Flickr)

Unsuccessful people allow work to spill into their free time over the holidays. Try to celebrate the New Year by treating yourself to a much-deserved break. "Spend the extra time now to make sure you can enjoy worry-free time off," Kahn said.



4. They fail to disconnect

4. They fail to disconnect play

4. They fail to disconnect

(Iryna Inshyna/Shutterstock)

"If you can avoid checking your email or phone messages, do it," Kahn said. "You've earned a break."



5. They neglect their network

5. They neglect their network play

5. They neglect their network

(nd3000/Shutterstock)

Whether we're talking about loved ones or professional contacts, it's important to maintain the relationships in your life. Unsuccessful people fail to cultivate these connections.

"The holidays are the perfect excuse to send out cards or check-in with contacts you may not have been in touch with as much you'd like to be," Kahn said. "If you missed the opportunity to send out holiday cards, consider sending out New Year's greetings."



6. They don't give thanks

6. They don't give thanks play

6. They don't give thanks

(Strelka Institute/Flickr)

When it comes to success and happiness, gratitude is actually a crucial factor. Successful people never forget the people that have helped them reach their goals.

"Acknowledge how others have helped you in your career over the course of the year," Kahn said. "Let them know that you appreciate their efforts."



Top 3

1 Strategy 11 horrible body language habits that are hard to quit but...bullet
2 Strategy Nobody wants to buy this $79.5 million Upper East Side...bullet
3 Strategy I ate Jeff Bezos' mythical 'breakfast octopus' — and I now...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

The Future of Retail 2018
Strategy Here's where the future of retail is headed in 2018 (TGT, WMT, AMZN)
makeup
Strategy Claire's says its makeup is safe after Rhode Island mother discovers cancer-causing asbestos in her daughter's lip gloss
Cook wakes up incredibly early.
Strategy A look inside the daily routine of Apple CEO Tim Cook, who wakes up incredibly early and made $102 million in 2017
What's your morning routine?
Strategy 6 tricky morning routines that are difficult to pick up but will pay off for life