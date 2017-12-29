Strategy :  6 mistakes unsuccessful people make in the New Year

news

2018 is almost here.

However, if you're going to start off on the right foot, you've got to have a good strategy and mindset.

Business Insider spoke with Ryan Kahn, career coach and founder of The Hired Group and creator of the "How To Get Hired" online course, about what not to do come January.

Here are eight mistakes that unsuccessful people make in the New Year — along with some advice on how to turn things around:

1. They don't reflect on their accomplishments

Many companies have performance reviews around this time, but even if yours doesn't, take the time to think about all that you've accomplished. Don't take your success for granted. "Take the time to think back on the year critically before heading out to holiday," Kahn said.

2. They forget to set goals

Kahn said it's important to think about your long-term goals and short-term steps around the New Year. You're not setting yourself up for success if you fail to sketch out some sort of path forward.

3. They leave loose ends

Unsuccessful people allow work to spill into their free time over the holidays. Try to celebrate the New Year by treating yourself to a much-deserved break. "Spend the extra time now to make sure you can enjoy worry-free time off," Kahn said.

4. They fail to disconnect

"If you can avoid checking your email or phone messages, do it," Kahn said. "You've earned a break."

5. They neglect their network

Whether we're talking about loved ones or professional contacts, it's important to maintain the relationships in your life. Unsuccessful people fail to cultivate these connections.

"The holidays are the perfect excuse to send out cards or check-in with contacts you may not have been in touch with as much you'd like to be," Kahn said. "If you missed the opportunity to send out holiday cards, consider sending out New Year's greetings."

6. They don't give thanks

When it comes to success and happiness, gratitude is actually a crucial factor. Successful people never forget the people that have helped them reach their goals.

"Acknowledge how others have helped you in your career over the course of the year," Kahn said. "Let them know that you appreciate their efforts."