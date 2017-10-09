Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  5 eye-catching words execs include on their LinkedIn profiles

Strategy 5 eye-catching words execs include on their LinkedIn profiles

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Grammarly broke down which words Fortune 500 employees like to include in their LinkedIn profiles.

woman working computer tech executive play

woman working computer tech executive

(WOCinTech Chat/Flickr)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

What separates your LinkedIn profile from that of a Fortune 500 exec?

Probably many things.

Aside from years of experience, skills, and qualifications, some of that difference can be measured in a few words, according to a recent study from Grammarly.

The writing-enhancement platform looked at 750 profiles of directors, managers, and entry-level workers at Fortune 500 companies.

While it's never a good idea to pad your LinkedIn profile — or résumé, for that matter — with random jargon, hiring managers gravitate towards these keywords, especially for upper-level candidates.

If you can use them in a truthful way to describe your own experience, you might just catch a recruiter's eye.

"These kinds of terms help recruiters easily search and find qualified candidates on LinkedIn," Grammarly recruiter Angela Ritter said in a post on Grammarly's website. "Having common business language on your profile is important, but you have to be prepared to talk about your expertise with those terms."

Here's a breakdown of some of the business terms Fortune 500 directors like to include in their LinkedIn profiles:

5. 'ROI'

4% of Fortune 500 directors include this word on LinkedIn.

For example: "Increased company ROI by 100%."

4. 'Innovative'

9% of Fortune 500 directors use this word on LinkedIn.

For example: "A leadership style that inspires transformational business solutions, develops innovative marketing strategies and energizes teams by creating an inspired culture."

3. 'Solution'

20% of Fortune 500 directors use this word on LinkedIn.

For example: "Able to strategically translate business needs to technology solutions, repeatedly yielding superior results."

2. 'Strategic'

32% of Fortune 500 directors use this word on LinkedIn

For example: "Senior corporate and technology executive with 20+ years experience advising businesses, executives and boards of directors with respect to strategic acquisitions, divestitures, and related matters."

1. 'Leader'

37% of Fortune 500 directors use this word on LinkedIn

For example: "An inspiring people leader with a very strong background in marketing, technology, management and sales."

Top 3

1 Strategy 19 powerful people who were in fraternities and sororitiesbullet
2 Tips 15 habits of self-made millionaires, from a man who spent 5 years...bullet
3 Strategy The 10 best schools to study business without needing a...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

"Career design is different than a job-search strategy."
Strategy Too many people are asking themselves the wrong question about their career
Walmart is leveraging its huge network of stores.
Strategy Walmart just proved it has a huge advantage over Amazon (WMT)
People are selling Szechuan sauce on eBay for more than $200.
Strategy McDonald's is facing backlash after failing to provide enough Szechuan sauce — now packets are selling for hundreds of dollars on eBay (MCD)
People lined up outside of a Manhattan McDonald's, hoping to get some Szechuan sauce. At the time this photo was taken, all sauce packets had already been claimed.
Strategy Furious fans of a cartoon have forced McDonald's to bring back Szechuan McNugget sauce after a botched limited-time release (MCD)