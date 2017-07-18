Strategy :  4 ways you can use Meetups to grow your business

In the current world govern by vast exposure to social media and the Internet, physical interaction has been relegated to the lowest point in marketing and business development.

There are many books and articles on strategies that could be deployed towards achieving desired business growth. In-person networking is noted as necessary for small business especially during its formation and introduction stages. They help in gathering and building needed human, ideas and materials resources.

Many start-ups and entrepreneur gatherings are now frequent in Africa and around major commercial cities such as Lagos, Accra, Nairobi, and Cape Town among others.

Aside from networking, there are other uses to which such meetings can be put to grow your business and brand.

1. Build Business Relationship

Meetups are usually a more relaxed environment with many having a mindset to learn from the experience of others and integrate into their own business operations. Hence, there would be less of defending one's position which is usually seen in a typical business meeting and conference.

Instead of achieving business casual contact in a networking event, meetups create an atmosphere for business collaborations and partnership.

These are two basic requirements needed to grow one business at the early stage of business life, not necessarily huge inflow of capital.

2. Establish Your Credibility

One of the best ways to quickly grow your name in the industry is through meetups. They provide you with an avenue to display your product(s) and knowledge about the industry's subject matters.

Through knowledge sharing and response to practical industry issues, your credibility would be fast established.

In Nigeria today, many of the prominent social/digital media marketing companies are founded by individuals that had earlier adopted it for personal development.

3. Access Valuable Connection

Many global technology giants are using some of these meetups as an avenue to meet good startups ideas. Hence, you could be meeting the best guy in your industry.

One funny thing about some of these meetups, especially tech-based, is that you never know the guy coming around as some of the big names are in the habit of gate-crashing into such event.

4. Connect with Potential Prospects (Investors & Clients)

Many a time, investors and clients alike hang around many of these meetups to scout for a promising idea or young businesses.

So you never know how close is your next potential investors or clients.

According to Harvard Business Review research on the importance of meetups to small business, 95% of people said that face-to-face meetings are a key factor in successfully building and maintaining long-term relationships.

79% stated that in-person meetings are the best way to meet new clients to sell the business, and 89% agreed that these meetups are best and essential for sealing the deal.