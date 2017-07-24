Strategy :  3 reasons steady business growth is preferable to rapid business growth

Every business wants to be profitable, even from the first year of operation after which the next organisational goal would be to grow.

When the business growth process comes too fast, it could run the business into unexpected problems.

Reasons being that the business manager might find it so hard to take the situation under control. It may eventually prompt the collapse of the business.

Hence, most business managers and entrepreneurs also try to ensure that their businesses adhere or follow the normal business growth pattern which would afford them the opportunity to adjust to the dynamic business environment.

Towards this end, here are major problems that rapid business growth may cause for the venture as a result of intense pressure that accompanies rapid business growth.

1. Possibility of facing Cash Flow Problem

Business may face cash flow problem from increasing operational expenses due to higher sales. If this business growth is associated with high credit from sales, operational expenses may exceed revenue accruing to the business.

Thus, a cycle or two of delayed payments from a customer could leave the business between a rock and hard place.

Also, if the business rapid growth is based on the unprecedented increase in demand for the company’s products and services, more funds would have to be allocated for the business expansio

Eventually, this would result in cash flow crunch for the business.

2. Operational inefficiency

When your business starts growing quickly, it usually adopts various means of meeting the increasing demand for its products and services. Hence, reducing the quality of products and services.

Sometimes, it usually leads to distortion of the actual business plan for the venture and may cause the lower value of goods and services.

Other issues that may propel operational inefficiency of the business include; recruiting poorly trained employees, inefficient inventory management, the inaccurate cost of delivery and ineffective customer service.

Operational inefficiency would result from the business not able to meet market expectations for its rapid growth, and it would be overwhelmed.

3. Mounting Negative Feedbacks from Customer

Though occasional complaints from customers are part of the business. Increasing number of poor services complaints would show that the business is not meeting its expectations.

As a result, the business might lose any success it might have achieved.

According to related studies by Harvard Business Review, the results revealed that most businesses have about five years to exit survival phase and few at least a decade.

This survival trend has not changed even with the advancement of technology.