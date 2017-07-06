Strategy :  29 jobs to avoid if you hate feeling stressed

Do you crack under pressure? Crumble when you're stressed? If so, you'd be better off pursuing a career in science or education than you would in healthcare or law enforcement.

Using data from the Occupational Information Network (O*NET), a US Department of Labor database full of detailed information on jobs, we found the 29 professions you should avoid if you really don't like stress.

O*NET rates the "stress tolerance" for each job on a scale from zero to 100, where a higher rating signals more stress. To rate each job, O*NET looks at how frequently workers must accept criticism and deal effectively with high stress at work.

The following are jobs that earned a stress tolerance rating of 94 or higher. We've also included how much they pay, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

If you're the type of person who thrives under pressure or can stay cool, calm, and collected in high-stress situations, these jobs may be perfect for you. If you're the crack-or-crumble type, you may want to avoid them:

Probation officer and correctional-treatment specialist

Probation officers and correctional-treatment specialists provide social services to assist in rehabilitation of law offenders in custody or on probation or parole.

Stress tolerance: 94

Average annual salary (2016): $50,160

Ship pilot

Ship pilots command ships to steer them into and out of harbors, estuaries, straits, or sounds, or on rivers, lakes, or bays.

Stress tolerance: 94

Average annual salary (2016): $72,680

Patient representative

Patient representatives assist patients in obtaining services, understanding policies, and making health care decisions.

Stress tolerance: 94

Average annual salary (2016): $32,300

Oral and maxillofacial surgeon

Oral and maxillofacial surgeons perform surgery and related procedures on the hard and soft tissues of the oral and maxillofacial regions to treat diseases, injuries, or defects.

Stress tolerance: 94

Mean annual salary (2016): $232,870

Mental-health counselors

Mental-health counselors counsel with emphasis on prevention.

Stress tolerance: 94

Average annual salary (2016): $42,840

Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurse

Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses care for ill, injured, or convalescing patients or persons with disabilities in hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, private homes, group homes, and similar institutions.

Stress tolerance: 94

Average annual salary (2016): $44,090

General internist

General internists are physicians who diagnose and provide non-surgical treatment of diseases and injuries of internal organ systems.

Stress tolerance: 94

Average annual salary (2016): $196,380

Food and tobacco roasting, baking, and drying machine operator or tender

Food and tobacco roasting, baking, and drying machine operators and tenders operate or tend food or tobacco roasting, baking, or drying equipment, including hearth ovens, kiln driers, roasters, char kilns, and vacuum drying equipment.

Stress tolerance: 94

Average annual salary (2016): $28,570

First-line supervisor of police and detectives

First-line supervisors of police and detectives directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.

Stress tolerance: 94

Average annual salary (2016): $84,840

Preschool and childcare center or program education administrator

Preschool and childcare center or program education administrators plan, direct, or coordinate the academic and nonacademic activities of preschool and childcare centers or programs.

Stress tolerance: 94

Average annual salary (2016): $45,790

Chief executive

Chief executives determine and formulate policies and provide overall direction of companies or private and public sector organizations within guidelines set up by a board of directors or similar governing body.

Stress tolerance: 94

Average annual salary (2016): $181,210

Art therapist

Art therapists plan or conduct art therapy sessions or programs to improve clients' physical, cognitive, or emotional well-being.

Stress tolerance: 94

Average annual salary (2016): $46,410

Correctional officers and jailer

Correctional officers and jailers guard inmates in penal or rehabilitative institutions in accordance with established regulations and procedures.

Stress tolerance: 94

Average annual salary (2016): $42,820

Advanced practice psychiatric nurse

Advanced practice psychiatric nurses provide advanced nursing care for patients with psychiatric disorders.

Stress tolerance: 94

Average annual salary (2016): $68,450

Meeting, convention, and event planners

Meeting, convention, and event planners coordinate activities of staff, convention personnel, or clients to make arrangements for group meetings, events, or conventions.

Stress tolerance: 95

Average annual salary (2016): $47,350

Phlebotomist

Healthcare social workers provide individuals, families, and groups with the psychosocial support needed to cope with chronic, acute, or terminal illnesses.

Stress tolerance: 95

Average annual salary (2016): $53,760

Healthcare social worker

Healthcare social workers provide individuals, families, and groups with the psychosocial support needed to cope with chronic, acute, or terminal illnesses.

Stress tolerance: 95

Average annual salary (2016): $53,760

Critical care nurse

Critical care nurses provide advanced nursing care for patients in critical or coronary care units.

Stress tolerance: 95

Average annual salary (2016): $68,450

Broadcast-news analyst

Broadcast-news analysts analyze, interpret, and broadcast news received from various sources.

Stress tolerance: 95

Average annual salary (2016): $56,680

Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers

Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing, multi-engine aircraft, usually on scheduled air carrier routes, for the transport of passengers and cargo.

Stress tolerance: 95

Average annual salary (2016): $127,820

Surgeon

Surgeons are physicians who treat diseases, injuries, and deformities by invasive, minimally invasive, or non-invasive surgical methods, such as using instruments, appliances, or by manual manipulation.

Stress tolerance: 96

Mean annual salary (2016): $252,910

Police, fire, and ambulance dispatcher

Police, fire, and ambulance dispatchers operate radio, telephone, or computer equipment at emergency response centers.

Stress tolerance: 97

Average annual salary (2016): $38,870

Obstetricians and gynecologists

Obstetricians and gynecologists are physicians who provide medical care related to pregnancy or childbirth and those who diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases of women, particularly those affecting the reproductive system.

Stress tolerance: 97

Mean annual salary (2016): $234,310

Acute care nurse

Acute care nurses provide advanced nursing care for patients with acute conditions such as heart attacks, respiratory distress syndrome, or shock.

Stress tolerance: 97

Average annual salary (2016): $68,450

Dancer

Dancers may perform dances on stage, for on-air broadcasting, or for video recording.

Stress tolerance: 97

Average annual salary (2016): $35,060

Nurse anesthetist

Nurse anesthetists administer anesthesia, monitor patients' vital signs, and oversee patient recovery from anesthesia.

Stress tolerance: 98

Average annual salary (2016): $160,270

Telephone operator

Telephone operators provide information by accessing alphabetical, geographical, or other directories.

Stress tolerance: 98

Average annual salary (2016): $37,000

Anesthesiologist assistant

Anesthesiologist assistants assist anesthesiologists in the administration of anesthesia for surgical and non-surgical procedures, monitor patient status, and provide patient care during surgical treatment.

Stress tolerance: 98

Average annual salary (2016): $101,480

Urologist

Urologists diagnose, treat, and help prevent benign and malignant medical and surgical disorders of the genitourinary system and the renal glands.

Stress tolerance: 100

Average annual salary (2016): $206,920

Jacquelyn Smith contributed to an earlier version of this article.