Strategy :  29 jobs to avoid if you hate feeling stressed

29 jobs to avoid if you hate feeling stressed

29 jobs to avoid if you hate feeling stressed

  • Published:

Stay out of the operating room if you don't handle pressure well.

If you're not the type of person who thrives under pressure, these jobs are best avoided. play

If you're not the type of person who thrives under pressure, these jobs are best avoided.

(Phalinn Ooi/flickr)
Do you crack under pressure? Crumble when you're stressed? If so, you'd be better off pursuing a career in science or education than you would in healthcare or law enforcement.

Using data from the Occupational Information Network (O*NET), a US Department of Labor database full of detailed information on jobs, we found the 29 professions you should avoid if you really don't like stress.

O*NET rates the "stress tolerance" for each job on a scale from zero to 100, where a higher rating signals more stress. To rate each job, O*NET looks at how frequently workers must accept criticism and deal effectively with high stress at work.

The following are jobs that earned a stress tolerance rating of 94 or higher. We've also included how much they pay, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

If you're the type of person who thrives under pressure or can stay cool, calm, and collected in high-stress situations, these jobs may be perfect for you. If you're the crack-or-crumble type, you may want to avoid them:

Probation officer and correctional-treatment specialist

Probation officer and correctional-treatment specialist play

Probation officer and correctional-treatment specialist

(Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

Probation officers and correctional-treatment specialists provide social services to assist in rehabilitation of law offenders in custody or on probation or parole.

Stress tolerance: 94

Average annual salary (2016): $50,160



Ship pilot

Ship pilot play

Ship pilot

(Nomad_Soul/Shutterstock)

Ship pilots command ships to steer them into and out of harbors, estuaries, straits, or sounds, or on rivers, lakes, or bays.

Stress tolerance: 94

Average annual salary (2016): $72,680



Patient representative

Patient representative play

Patient representative

(Francis Kokoroko/Reuters)

Patient representatives assist patients in obtaining services, understanding policies, and making health care decisions.

Stress tolerance: 94

Average annual salary (2016): $32,300



Oral and maxillofacial surgeon

Oral and maxillofacial surgeon play

Oral and maxillofacial surgeon

(DoD News Features/flickr)

Oral and maxillofacial surgeons perform surgery and related procedures on the hard and soft tissues of the oral and maxillofacial regions to treat diseases, injuries, or defects.

Stress tolerance: 94

Mean annual salary (2016): $232,870



Mental-health counselors

Mental-health counselors play

Mental-health counselors

(John Moore/Getty Images)

Mental-health counselors counsel with emphasis on prevention.

Stress tolerance: 94

Average annual salary (2016): $42,840



Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurse

Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurse play

Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurse

(Shutterstock/ChameleonsEye)

Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses care for ill, injured, or convalescing patients or persons with disabilities in hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, private homes, group homes, and similar institutions.

Stress tolerance: 94

Average annual salary (2016): $44,090



General internist

General internist play

General internist

(Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

General internists are physicians who diagnose and provide non-surgical treatment of diseases and injuries of internal organ systems.

Stress tolerance: 94

Average annual salary (2016): $196,380



Food and tobacco roasting, baking, and drying machine operator or tender

Food and tobacco roasting, baking, and drying machine operator or tender play

Food and tobacco roasting, baking, and drying machine operator or tender

(John Valls (via Behance))

Food and tobacco roasting, baking, and drying machine operators and tenders operate or tend food or tobacco roasting, baking, or drying equipment, including hearth ovens, kiln driers, roasters, char kilns, and vacuum drying equipment.

Stress tolerance: 94

Average annual salary (2016): $28,570



First-line supervisor of police and detectives

First-line supervisor of police and detectives play

First-line supervisor of police and detectives

(Brooklyn Nine-Nine/FOX)

First-line supervisors of police and detectives directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.

Stress tolerance: 94

Average annual salary (2016): $84,840



Preschool and childcare center or program education administrator

Preschool and childcare center or program education administrator play

Preschool and childcare center or program education administrator

(AP)

Preschool and childcare center or program education administrators plan, direct, or coordinate the academic and nonacademic activities of preschool and childcare centers or programs.

Stress tolerance: 94

Average annual salary (2016): $45,790



Chief executive

Chief executive play

Chief executive

(Flickr/Sebastiaan ter Burg)

Chief executives determine and formulate policies and provide overall direction of companies or private and public sector organizations within guidelines set up by a board of directors or similar governing body.

Stress tolerance: 94

Average annual salary (2016): $181,210



Art therapist

Art therapist play

Art therapist

(US Department of Education/flickr)

Art therapists plan or conduct art therapy sessions or programs to improve clients' physical, cognitive, or emotional well-being.

Stress tolerance: 94

Average annual salary (2016): $46,410



Correctional officers and jailer

Correctional officers and jailer play

Correctional officers and jailer

(Shutterstock)

Correctional officers and jailers guard inmates in penal or rehabilitative institutions in accordance with established regulations and procedures.

Stress tolerance: 94

Average annual salary (2016): $42,820



Advanced practice psychiatric nurse

Advanced practice psychiatric nurse play

Advanced practice psychiatric nurse

(Thomson Reuters)

Advanced practice psychiatric nurses provide advanced nursing care for patients with psychiatric disorders.

Stress tolerance: 94

Average annual salary (2016): $68,450



Meeting, convention, and event planners

Meeting, convention, and event planners play

Meeting, convention, and event planners

(Daniel Goodman / Business Insider)

Meeting, convention, and event planners coordinate activities of staff, convention personnel, or clients to make arrangements for group meetings, events, or conventions.

Stress tolerance: 95

Average annual salary (2016): $47,350



Phlebotomist

Phlebotomist play

Phlebotomist

(AP/Jeff Chiu)

Healthcare social workers provide individuals, families, and groups with the psychosocial support needed to cope with chronic, acute, or terminal illnesses.

Stress tolerance: 95

Average annual salary (2016): $53,760



Healthcare social worker

Healthcare social worker play

Healthcare social worker

(David Ramos/Getty Images)

Healthcare social workers provide individuals, families, and groups with the psychosocial support needed to cope with chronic, acute, or terminal illnesses.

Stress tolerance: 95

Average annual salary (2016): $53,760



Critical care nurse

Critical care nurse play

Critical care nurse

(Joe Raedle / Getty)

Critical care nurses provide advanced nursing care for patients in critical or coronary care units.

Stress tolerance: 95

Average annual salary (2016): $68,450



Broadcast-news analyst

Broadcast-news analyst play

Broadcast-news analyst

(Lefteris Pitarakis/AP)

Broadcast-news analysts analyze, interpret, and broadcast news received from various sources.

Stress tolerance: 95

Average annual salary (2016): $56,680



Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers

Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers play

Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers

(Dawn Huczek/Flickr)

Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing, multi-engine aircraft, usually on scheduled air carrier routes, for the transport of passengers and cargo.

Stress tolerance: 95

Average annual salary (2016): $127,820



Surgeon

Surgeon play

Surgeon

(Thomson Reuters)

Surgeons are physicians who treat diseases, injuries, and deformities by invasive, minimally invasive, or non-invasive surgical methods, such as using instruments, appliances, or by manual manipulation.

Stress tolerance: 96

Mean annual salary (2016): $252,910



Police, fire, and ambulance dispatcher

Police, fire, and ambulance dispatcher play

Police, fire, and ambulance dispatcher

(George Widman/AP Photo)

Police, fire, and ambulance dispatchers operate radio, telephone, or computer equipment at emergency response centers.

Stress tolerance: 97

Average annual salary (2016): $38,870



Obstetricians and gynecologists

Obstetricians and gynecologists play

Obstetricians and gynecologists

(Flickr via usnavy)

Obstetricians and gynecologists are physicians who provide medical care related to pregnancy or childbirth and those who diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases of women, particularly those affecting the reproductive system.

Stress tolerance: 97

Mean annual salary (2016): $234,310



Acute care nurse

Acute care nurse play

Acute care nurse

(Flickr / COD Newsroom)

Acute care nurses provide advanced nursing care for patients with acute conditions such as heart attacks, respiratory distress syndrome, or shock.

Stress tolerance: 97

Average annual salary (2016): $68,450



Dancer

Dancer play

Dancer

(Reuters/Hannibal Hanschke)

Dancers may perform dances on stage, for on-air broadcasting, or for video recording.

Stress tolerance: 97

Average annual salary (2016): $35,060



Nurse anesthetist

Nurse anesthetist play

Nurse anesthetist

(Getty Images/Carsten Koall)

Nurse anesthetists administer anesthesia, monitor patients' vital signs, and oversee patient recovery from anesthesia.

Stress tolerance: 98

Average annual salary (2016): $160,270



Telephone operator

Telephone operator play

Telephone operator

(Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Telephone operators provide information by accessing alphabetical, geographical, or other directories.

Stress tolerance: 98

Average annual salary (2016): $37,000



Anesthesiologist assistant

Anesthesiologist assistant play

Anesthesiologist assistant

(isafmedia/flickr)

Anesthesiologist assistants assist anesthesiologists in the administration of anesthesia for surgical and non-surgical procedures, monitor patient status, and provide patient care during surgical treatment.

Stress tolerance: 98

Average annual salary (2016): $101,480



Urologist

Urologist play

Urologist

(US Army Africa/Flickr)

Urologists diagnose, treat, and help prevent benign and malignant medical and surgical disorders of the genitourinary system and the renal glands.

Stress tolerance: 100

Average annual salary (2016): $206,920

Jacquelyn Smith contributed to an earlier version of this article.



