Strategy :  27 fascinating maps that show how Americans speak English differently across the US

27 fascinating maps that show how Americans speak English differently across the US

27 fascinating maps that show how Americans speak English differently across the US

  • Published: , Refreshed:

A survey of more than 30,000 people, turned into a series of maps, showcase the linguistic quirks that make American English such a fascinating dialect.

(Joshua Katz)
In a country as vast as the United States, you're hardly ever going to find a consensus on how to say something.

Do you drink soda, or do you call it pop? Do you wear sneakers, or tennis shoes? The answers vary depending on where you ask the question.

Linguists Bert Vaux and Scott Golder surveyed more than 30,000 people from all 50 states in the early 2000s to compile some of the starkest regional divisions in American English, from vocabulary to pronunciation.

Graphic artist Josh Katz eventually turned the results into a series of maps, and updated them for his 2016 book "Speaking American." The surprising data illuminate the linguistic quirks that make American English such a fascinating dialect.

Take a look at 27 of his maps that show how differently Americans speak:

Most of the US says "you guys," while Southerners say "y'all."

(Joshua Katz)


No one can agree on whether to call it "soda," "pop," or "coke."

(Joshua Katz)


There are a few pockets where people drink out of "bubblers" instead of water fountains or drinking fountains.

(Joshua Katz)


Is "mayonnaise" two syllables or three?

(Joshua Katz)


Tiny lobsters are tearing the US apart.

(Joshua Katz)


There's a clear divide when it comes to pronouncing "pajamas."

(Joshua Katz)


Southerners say "lawyer" differently than the rest of the US.

(Joshua Katz)


The name for this insect was one of the most divisive terms in the survey.

(Joshua Katz)


If you pronounce "merry," "marry," and "Mary" differently, we have a good idea where you come from.

(Joshua Katz)


Philadelphians love hoagies, while New Yorkers prefer heroes. But most people just call them subs.

(Joshua Katz)


How about this word for diagonal?

(Joshua Katz)


Some people in the West say "freeway" where most Americans say "highway."

(Joshua Katz)


There's a ton of variation in how people pronounce "route."

(Joshua Katz)


"Sneakers" is a distinctly Northern word … except for that pocket in South Florida.

(Joshua Katz)


For a good chunk of Americans, "the City" refers specifically to New York City.

(Joshua Katz)


Americans can't agree on how to pronounce "crayon."

(Joshua Katz)


And "caramel" is just as polarizing.

(Joshua Katz)


Michigan and parts of the mid-Atlantic have special terms for the night before Halloween.

(Joshua Katz)


For the South and part of the Midwest, it's OK to call coleslaw "slaw."

(Joshua Katz)


There's more than one way to pronounce "syrup."

(Joshua Katz)


And states near the Canadian border have a unique way of saying "been."

(Joshua Katz)


Much of the population hasn't heard of drive-through liquor stores, which some Virginians call a "brew thru."

(Joshua Katz)


You'll never think of pecan pie the same way again.

(Joshua Katz)


People in Alabama and Mississippi have a grim-sounding idiom for when it rains while the sun is shining.

(Joshua Katz)


Is it a roundabout, a traffic circle, or a rotary?

(Joshua Katz)


Most people pronounce "Bowie knife" like the singer, but residents of Texas and Bowie, Maryland would beg to differ.

(Joshua Katz)


People in Appalachia put "icing" on their cake instead of "frosting."

(Joshua Katz)

This is an update of a post originally written by Walter Hickey.



