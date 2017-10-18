Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  20 cities where Americans have the shortest commutes

If you're like the average working American, it takes you almost a half hour to drive to work. In other cities, you could spend even longer commuting.

But if your mission in life is to cut your commute down as much as possible, you may want to consider a permanent move.

Using data collected from the US Census Bureau, personal-finance site WalletHub ranked 116 of the most populated cities based on the average number of minutes residents spend traveling from home to work.

Using that same data, Business Insider found that, in all of the cities where Americans have the shortest commutes, the majority of commuters drive alone.

Here's how little time people in the 20 cities with the shortest commutes spend getting to work:

Shortest commute times 2017 play

Shortest commute times 2017

(Mike Nudelman/Business Insider)

Top 3

