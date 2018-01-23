Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  19 words only Googlers understand

Strategy 19 words only Googlers understand

  • Published: , Refreshed:

In the Googleplex, employees know what "dogfood," "GUTS," and "greygler" means.

null play

null

(Shutterstock)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Every company has its own special lingo that doesn't make sense to outsiders.

Google, with more than 70,000 employees worldwide, is no exception, and has countless unique terms employees use with one another.

Here are 19 words only Googlers will understand:

Plex: Short for the Googleplex, the company's sprawling Mountain View, California, campus

Plex: Short for the Googleplex, the company's sprawling Mountain View, California, campus play

Plex: Short for the Googleplex, the company's sprawling Mountain View, California, campus

(Shutterstock)


GBike: The mode of transportation on Google's campus, the GBike is known for its colorful frame.

play

(Shutterstock)


Stan: In the Googleplex, you'll meet Stan, Google's own statue of a T. rex skeleton. Stan is there to remind the company to never become a dinosaur — at least, that's one theory.

Stan: In the Googleplex, you'll meet Stan, Google's own statue of a T. rex skeleton. Stan is there to remind the company to never become a dinosaur — at least, that's one theory. play

Stan: In the Googleplex, you'll meet Stan, Google's own statue of a T. rex skeleton. Stan is there to remind the company to never become a dinosaur — at least, that's one theory.

(Dug Song/Flickr)


Noogler: If you're new to Google, expect to be called a Noogler. Pronounced "new-gler," these people are identifiable thanks to the Google-colored propeller caps they receive.

Noogler: If you're new to Google, expect to be called a Noogler. Pronounced "new-gler," these people are identifiable thanks to the Google-colored propeller caps they receive. play

Noogler: If you're new to Google, expect to be called a Noogler. Pronounced "new-gler," these people are identifiable thanks to the Google-colored propeller caps they receive.

(Google)


TGIF: It does mean "Thank God It's Friday," but it also is the name of the weekly all-hands meeting — confusingly, now held on Thursdays. The hour-long meeting dates back to the early days of Google, but it is now held in a worldwide Google hangout. It's also where Nooglers receive their hats. Here's a throwback picture from a TGIF meeting in 1999:

TGIF: It does mean "Thank God It's Friday," but it also is the name of the weekly all-hands meeting — confusingly, now held on Thursdays. The hour-long meeting dates back to the early days of Google, but it is now held in a worldwide Google hangout. It's also where Nooglers receive their hats. Here's a throwback picture from a TGIF meeting in 1999: play

TGIF: It does mean "Thank God It's Friday," but it also is the name of the weekly all-hands meeting — confusingly, now held on Thursdays. The hour-long meeting dates back to the early days of Google, but it is now held in a worldwide Google hangout. It's also where Nooglers receive their hats. Here's a throwback picture from a TGIF meeting in 1999:

(YouTube/Xooglers)


Googlegeist: This isn't a ghost that haunts the Plex. The Googlegeist is an annual survey in which all of Google's employees are asked to rate their managers and life at Google. While many employees would shy away from an HR questionnaire, more than 90% of Googlers fill it out every year.

Googlegeist: This isn't a ghost that haunts the Plex. The Googlegeist is an annual survey in which all of Google's employees are asked to rate their managers and life at Google. While many employees would shy away from an HR questionnaire, more than 90% of Googlers fill it out every year. play

Googlegeist: This isn't a ghost that haunts the Plex. The Googlegeist is an annual survey in which all of Google's employees are asked to rate their managers and life at Google. While many employees would shy away from an HR questionnaire, more than 90% of Googlers fill it out every year.

(Flickr/Haynes)


GUTS: This has nothing to do with Googlers' bodies. GUTS is short for Google Universal Ticketing Systems, or where Googlers file tickets about problems that the company can track. It's like an internal 311 system.

GUTS: This has nothing to do with Googlers' bodies. GUTS is short for Google Universal Ticketing Systems, or where Googlers file tickets about problems that the company can track. It's like an internal 311 system. play

GUTS: This has nothing to do with Googlers' bodies. GUTS is short for Google Universal Ticketing Systems, or where Googlers file tickets about problems that the company can track. It's like an internal 311 system.

(Getty Images/Adam Berry)


Gayglers: Employees who are members of the LGBT community (and their supporters) are known as Gayglers.

Gayglers: Employees who are members of the LGBT community (and their supporters) are known as Gayglers. play

Gayglers: Employees who are members of the LGBT community (and their supporters) are known as Gayglers.

(Shutterstock)


Greyglers: Another Googler nickname, Greyglers are Google employees 40 and older (though we'll guess some of those in their 40s aren't sporting gray hairs). One of Google's most prominent Greyglers is its chief internet evangelist — and one of the fathers of the web — Vint Cerf.

Vint Cerf. play

Vint Cerf.

(Getty/Stephen Lovekin)


Xoogler: A Google employee who leaves the company becomes a Xoogler. A shortened version of ex-Googler, Xoogler is actually pronounced "zoo-gler." There's even a website for them, Xoogler.co.

Xoogler: A Google employee who leaves the company becomes a Xoogler. A shortened version of ex-Googler, Xoogler is actually pronounced "zoo-gler." There's even a website for them, Xoogler.co. play

Xoogler: A Google employee who leaves the company becomes a Xoogler. A shortened version of ex-Googler, Xoogler is actually pronounced "zoo-gler." There's even a website for them, Xoogler.co.

(Xoogler.co)


Doogler: Googlers assign this nickname to employees who bring their dogs into the office, as well as the dogs themselves.

Doogler: Googlers assign this nickname to employees who bring their dogs into the office, as well as the dogs themselves. play

Doogler: Googlers assign this nickname to employees who bring their dogs into the office, as well as the dogs themselves.

(Twitter/Google UK)


Jewglers: You get the picture.

Jewglers: You get the picture. play

Jewglers: You get the picture.

(Twitter/Google)


Brewgler: The wordplay continues. Brewglers are members of the company's beer interest group. They give each other beer recommendations and do occasional tastings together.

Brewgler: The wordplay continues. Brewglers are members of the company's beer interest group. They give each other beer recommendations and do occasional tastings together. play

Brewgler: The wordplay continues. Brewglers are members of the company's beer interest group. They give each other beer recommendations and do occasional tastings together.

(Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider)


FixIts: FixIts started out as a way for Google engineers to hunker down and focus on back-burner issues. They were originally 24-hour events, but FixIts have evolved into shorter bursts to clear backlogged projects.

FixIts: FixIts started out as a way for Google engineers to hunker down and focus on back-burner issues. They were originally 24-hour events, but FixIts have evolved into shorter bursts to clear backlogged projects. play

FixIts: FixIts started out as a way for Google engineers to hunker down and focus on back-burner issues. They were originally 24-hour events, but FixIts have evolved into shorter bursts to clear backlogged projects.

(AP)


Tech Stop: The code name for Google's IT department, Tech Stop fixes employees' computers and is a standard in Google offices worldwide.

A Google Tech Stop in Chicago. play

A Google Tech Stop in Chicago.

(Google)


20% time: Google allows its engineers to spend 20% of their time working on something other than their main job. In that time, Googlers have dreamed up some of Google's biggest products, including Gmail, Google News, and AdSense.

20% time: Google allows its engineers to spend 20% of their time working on something other than their main job. In that time, Googlers have dreamed up some of Google's biggest products, including Gmail, Google News, and AdSense. play

20% time: Google allows its engineers to spend 20% of their time working on something other than their main job. In that time, Googlers have dreamed up some of Google's biggest products, including Gmail, Google News, and AdSense.

(Stephen Lam/Getty Images)


Perf: Short for performance review, the annual Perf is what determines whether Googlers rise or fall in the coming year. "I'm dreading Perf!" an employee might say if they had a bad quarter, a former employee told Business Insider.

Perf: Short for performance review, the annual Perf is what determines whether Googlers rise or fall in the coming year. "I'm dreading Perf!" an employee might say if they had a bad quarter, a former employee told Business Insider. play

Perf: Short for performance review, the annual Perf is what determines whether Googlers rise or fall in the coming year. "I'm dreading Perf!" an employee might say if they had a bad quarter, a former employee told Business Insider.

(Glassdoor)


Dogfood: This dog food isn't for Dooglers — it refers to to a pre-released version of software used for internal testing. The term "dogfooding" to mean "using one's own product" comes from a 1939 story in which a dog-food salesman takes a bite out of a dog biscuit to demonstrate its quality.

Dogfood: This dog food isn't for Dooglers — it refers to to a pre-released version of software used for internal testing. The term "dogfooding" to mean "using one's own product" comes from a 1939 story in which a dog-food salesman takes a bite out of a dog biscuit to demonstrate its quality. play

Dogfood: This dog food isn't for Dooglers — it refers to to a pre-released version of software used for internal testing. The term "dogfooding" to mean "using one's own product" comes from a 1939 story in which a dog-food salesman takes a bite out of a dog biscuit to demonstrate its quality.

(Ramin Talaie/Getty Images)


Memegen: Googlers have an internal meme generator called Memegen that they use to share inside jokes with each other.

Memegen: Googlers have an internal meme generator called Memegen that they use to share inside jokes with each other. play

Memegen: Googlers have an internal meme generator called Memegen that they use to share inside jokes with each other.

(Buzzfeed)

This is an updated version of an article by Biz Carson.



Top 3

1 Strategy Regular people went undercover in an Atlanta jail as part of an...bullet
2 Strategy Take a look inside Amazon's futuristic new store, which...bullet
3 Strategy Trump's being slammed for this photo of his desk — here are...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Eyes Wide Shut
Strategy Hollywood's elite $75,000-a-year sex club that claims to have celebrity members is embroiled in scandal after evicting one of its own
Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn has suffered gut-wrenching injuries, competed through them, and won.
Strategy A look at the career of Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn, who competed just hours after an 'excruciating' crash in 2006 and recently said she doesn't represent Trump
Don't believe the hype. Amy Chua, left, with daughters Louisa and Sophia, and her husband Jed Rubenfeld.
Strategy The 'Tiger Mother' didn't let her daughter watch TV or Netflix until college — but you probably don't need to do the same
There are over 3,500 Mattress Firms in the US.
Strategy A wildly popular conspiracy theory about why there are so many Mattress Firm stores is starting to sound less crazy