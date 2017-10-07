Strategy :  19 powerful people who were in fraternities and sororities

Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

While college Greek life is most often associated with frat parties, formals, and kegs, a Greek affiliation could be hugely beneficial professionally.

Fraternities and sororities have vast networks that come in handy. US Vice President Mike Pence, pictured, was a member of Phi Gamma Delta at Hanover College.

(Associated Press/Evan Vucci)
Fraternities and sororities have vast networks that come in handy.

With that in mind, Business Insider put together a list of some of the most powerful people who rushed Greek organizations in college.

From the current US vice president to arguably the best professional basketball player of all time, take a look at the chart below to see some of the most powerful people who have gone Greek.

(Ana Pelisson/Business Insider)

Lauren Browning contributed to a previous version of this post.

