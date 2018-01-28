Strategy :  19 high-paying jobs for people who love history

news

• History might not seem like the most lucrative field, at first glance.

• But according to the Occupational Information Network (O*NET), there are a number of well-paid jobs that require a level of interest in history.

• Many of those occupations are academic in nature.



You know what they say — those who study history are doomed to watch others repeat it.

That being said, history buffs aren't necessarily doomed to a life of subpar wages, despite the anti-humanities naysayers.

If you're dead set on pursuing your passion and entering a field that involves history or archaeology, you've actually got a couple of options when it comes to well-paid jobs.

We checked out the Occupational Information Network (O*NET), a US Department of Labor database that compiles detailed information on hundreds of jobs, and looked at salary data on the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' website to find positions with a median annual salary of over $60,000 that require an extensive knowledge of history.

O*NET ranks how important "knowledge of historical events and their causes, indicators, and effects on civilizations and cultures" is in any job, assigning each a "history importance level" between one and 100.

Judging from this list, it's mostly academia or bust for history lovers. Sadly, historians themselves didn't make the cut — as the median pay for that job was $55,800 a year.

Here are 19 high-paying positions with a history-importance level of 45 or higher:

Park naturalists

Median salary: $61,110

History importance level: 74

Park naturalists plan, develop, and conduct programs to inform public of historical, natural, and scientific features of national, state, or local park.

Archaeologists

Median salary: $61,220

History importance level: 98

Archaeologists conduct research to reconstruct record of past human life and culture from human remains, artifacts, architectural features, and structures recovered through excavation, underwater recovery, or other means of discovery.

Anthropologists

Median salary: $61,220

History importance level: 82

Anthropologists research, evaluate, and establish public policy concerning the origins of humans.

Foreign language and literature professors

Median salary: $61,380

History importance level: 57

Postsecondary foreign language and literature teachers teach languages and literature courses in languages other than English.

Landscape architects

Median salary: $63,480

History importance level: 45

Landscape architects plan and design land areas for projects such as parks and residential developments.

Postsecondary English language and literature teachers

Median salary: $63,730

History importance level: 48

Postsecondary English language and literature teachers teach courses in English language and literature, including linguistics and comparative literature.

Art, drama, and music professors

Median salary: $65,340

History importance level: 64

Postsecondary art, drama, and music teachers teach courses in drama, music, and the arts including fine and applied art, such as painting and sculpture, or design and crafts.

Philosophy and religion professors

Median salary: $66,380

History importance level: 55

Postsecondary philosophy and religion teachers teach courses in philosophy, religion, and theology.

Sociology professors

Median salary: $69,230

History importance level: 59

Postsecondary sociology teachers teach courses in sociology.

History professors

Median salary: $69,400

History importance level: 100

Postsecondary history teachers teach courses in human history and historiography.

Area, ethnic, and cultural studies professors

Median salary: $72,300

History importance level: 71

Postsecondary area, ethic, and cultural studies teachers teach courses pertaining to the culture and development of an area, an ethnic group, or any other group, such as Latin American studies, women's studies, or urban affairs.

Sociologists

Median salary: $73,760

History importance level: 50

Sociologists study human society and social behavior by examining the groups and social institutions that people form, as well as various social, religious, political, and business organizations.

Architecture professors

Median salary: $73,920

History importance level: 68

Architecture teachers teach courses in architecture and architectural design, such as architectural environmental design, interior architecture and design, and landscape architecture. They also conduct research.

Geographers

Median salary: $74,260

History importance level: 61

Geographers study the nature and use of areas of the Earth's surface, relating and interpreting interactions of physical and cultural phenomena.

Geography professors

Median salary: $75,400

History importance level: 50

Postsecondary geography teachers teach courses in geography. They also conduct research.

Political science professors

Median salary: $76,370

History importance level: 83

Postsecondary political science teachers teach courses in political science, international affairs, and international relations.

Anthropology and archaeology professors

Median salary: $77,650

History importance level: 89

Postsecondary anthropology and archaeology teachers teach courses in anthropology or archaeology and conduct research.

Intelligence analysts

Median salary: $78,120

History importance level: 45

Intelligence analysts gather, analyze, or evaluate information from a variety of sources.

Political scientists

Median salary: $99,730

History importance level: 69

Political scientists study the origin, development, and operation of political systems.