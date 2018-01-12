Strategy :  17 of the most bizarre photos from this year's CES tech industry trade show

news

CES, the Consumer Electronics Show, features almost 4,000 exhibitors showcasing their newest consumer technologies.

This year, around 170,000 people are attending CES.

Some bizarre technology has been demonstrated so far, including robot strippers and house-cleaning robots.

Some bizarre things are happening at the Consumer Electronics Show, better known as CES, this year.

Robot strippers are pole-dancing, machines are folding the laundry, and Sophia the Robot appears to be at war on Twitter with model Chrissy Teigen.

Hosted by the Consumer Technology Association, CES is hosted in Las Vegas and features 3,900 exhibitors showing off their newest consumer technologies. Major brands that participated in this year's CES include Intel, Ford, LG, Samsung, and Sony.

However, some of the stranger technologies are coming from lesser-known names. The gentleman's club Sapphire Las Vegas featured robot strippers with CCTV cameras for heads, and Aeolus exhibited their house-cleaning robot. Even Sophie the Robot, the world's first robot citizen, is causing a stir — tweeting at model Chrissy Teigen from CES, asking for makeup tips.

While most of the technology from CES — such as 3D televisions or Faraday Future cars — tends not to catch on with the general public, it's still a sight to see.

A few of the most exciting items Business Insider saw coming out of CES this year included the $4,000 Peloton Tread, a high-end treadmill, Samsung's QLED displays, the Skagen's Falster smartwatch, which runs Android Wear 2.0, and Google's smartwatch operating system.

Robotic human sleeves are on display at CES to promote Netflix's sci-fi series "Altered Carbon."

Aureole's "wine angel" rappels up the wind tower at the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino during CES.

An intelligent vision robot plays a game of Scrabble at the Industrial Technology Research Institute booth.

A woman models Helite's Hip'Air airbag, designed for the elderly.

A CES show goer tries out the Flying Dino ride using a Samsung VR headset.

Soyoung Han looks at a display representing LG super UHD TV Nano Cell displays.

People experience a ride with the Samsung Gear VR virtual reality goggles at the Samsung booth.

Attendees try out the Panasonic MAJ7 massage chair.

A human sleeve sits in a plastic bag, on display to promote Netflix's sci-fi series "Altered Carbon" at CES.

FoldiMate founder and CEO Gal Rozov demonstrates the FoldiMate — a robotic laundry folder that can fold a load of laundry in under four minutes.

Attendees sit in an autonomous driving experience tent at the Intel CES booth.

A pole-dancing robot built by British artist Giles Walker performs at a gentlemen's club.

An attendee looks at book-reading robots called Luka.

A worker cleans the Smart Vision EQ concept.

Loretta Wang waits to have her picture taken at the Polaroid booth.

Aeolus representative Cindy Ferda demonstrates the Aeolus Robot's abilities.

3D print outs, including U.S. President Donald Trump, are displayed.