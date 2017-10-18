Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  15 jobs in the US that are chronically underpaid

Strategy 15 jobs in the US that are chronically underpaid

  • Published: , Refreshed:

If you have one of the most underpaid jobs in America, you could be missing out on tens of thousands of dollars a year.

Tech employees tend to make a lot of money — but they could be earning even more. play

Tech employees tend to make a lot of money — but they could be earning even more.

(Flickr / Leo Hidalgo)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Glassdoor recently discovered that the average American is underpaid by $7,500 a year.

And if you have one of the most underpaid jobs in America, you could be missing out on tens of thousands of dollars more a year.

Using pay data from 1.3 million US employees who submitted their current base pay to Glassdoor's Know Your Worth tool between October, 2016 and October, 2017, Glassdoor found that the typical worker is paid about 13.3% less than their market value.

To calculate someone's market value (which the Know Your Worth tool recalculates for participating members each week), Glassdoor's machine learning algorithms take into account current job title, base salary, employer, work location, industry, typical job transitions, years of relevant experience, and current state of the local job market.

Glassdoor's chief economist Dr. Andrew Chamberlain posits that a major reason Americans are so chronically underpaid comes down to a lack of negotiation. Glassdoor found that three in five US employees did not negotiate their salaries upon being offered a job.

The key to not being chronically underpaid is to not only know your market value, but to also use this knowledge to help negotiate your pay, whether it be a raise or in a new role.

If you have one of the most underpaid jobs in America, it may be time to get to work:

15. Tax manager

15. Tax manager play

15. Tax manager

(Kate Hiscock/Flickr)

Current median base salary: $107,019

Current market value: $124,349

Wage gap: 13.9% or $17,330



14. Web developer

14. Web developer play

14. Web developer

(Danny Ayers/flickr)

Current median base salary: $63,500

Current market value: $74,273

Wage gap: 14.5% or $10,773



13. Consultant

13. Consultant play

13. Consultant

(Jacob Lund/Shutterstock.com)

Current median base salary: $85,000

Current market value: $99,462

Wage gap: 14.5% or $14,462



12. User experience designer

12. User experience designer play

12. User experience designer

(YouTube)

Current median base salary: $86,000

Current market value: $100,875

Wage gap: 14.7% or $14,875



11. Program manager

11. Program manager play

11. Program manager

(WOCinTech Chat/Flickr)

Current median base salary: $88,000

Current market value: $103,302

Wage gap: 14.8% or $15,302



10. Communications manager

10. Communications manager play

10. Communications manager

(Flickr/Dan Monsieurle)

Current median base salary: $76,498

Current market value: $89,831

Wage gap: 14.8% or $13,334



9. Marketing manager

9. Marketing manager play

9. Marketing manager

(Juhan Sonin/flickr)

Current median base salary: $80,000

Current market value: $94,107

Wage gap: 15.0% or $14,107



8. Medical assistant

8. Medical assistant play

8. Medical assistant

(COD Newsroom/flickr)

Current median base salary: $30,000

Current market value: $35,320

Wage gap: 15.1% or $5,320



7. Software engineer

7. Software engineer play

7. Software engineer

(Samuel Mann/Flickr)

Current median base salary: $100,000

Current market value: $117,943

Wage gap: 15.2% or $17,943



6. Web designer

6. Web designer play

6. Web designer

(Flickr / Alper Çuğun)

Current median base salary: $52,000

Current market value: $61,508

Wage gap: 15.5% or $9,508



5. Pharmacist

5. Pharmacist play

5. Pharmacist

(REUTERS/John Kolesidis)

Current median base salary: $118,000

Current market value: $141,261

Wage gap: 16.5% or $23,261



4. Java developer

4. Java developer play

4. Java developer

(Ray_LAC/Flickr)

Current median base salary: $ 78,000

Current market value: $ 94,792

Wage gap: 17.7% or $16,792



3. Research assistant

3. Research assistant play

3. Research assistant

(Reuters/Ina Fassbender)

Current median base salary: $30,000

Current market value: $37,935

Wage gap: 20.9% or $7,935



2. Certified nursing assistant

2. Certified nursing assistant play

2. Certified nursing assistant

(flickr/TAMU-Commerce)

Current median base salary: $24,000

Current market value: $30,505

Wage gap: 21.3% or $6,505



1. Emergency medical technician

1. Emergency medical technician play

1. Emergency medical technician

(COD Newsroom/flickr)

Current median base salary: $27,636

Current market value: $35,407

Wage gap: 21.9% or $7,771



Top 3

1 Strategy 17 things to start doing in your 20s so you don't live in...bullet
2 Strategy 6 executives who make a point of leaving the office before darkbullet
3 Strategy Pizza Hut emailed thousands of customers that it was hacked...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

McDonald's Buttermilk Crispy Chicken seems like a replacement for Chicken Selects.
Strategy McDonald's new chicken tender is a repeat of the Chicken Selects — but this time, the fast-food giant says the menu item won't die (MCD)
null
Strategy I ate like billionaire Warren Buffett for a week — and I felt awful
null
Strategy Companies replacing workers with robots are missing out on a huge opportunity — and it might doom them
null
Strategy Neiman Marcus' gift list for billionaires reveals the guilt that plagues America's richest people