Strategy :  15 jobs in the US that are chronically underpaid

Glassdoor recently discovered that the average American is underpaid by $7,500 a year.

And if you have one of the most underpaid jobs in America, you could be missing out on tens of thousands of dollars more a year.

Using pay data from 1.3 million US employees who submitted their current base pay to Glassdoor's Know Your Worth tool between October, 2016 and October, 2017, Glassdoor found that the typical worker is paid about 13.3% less than their market value.

To calculate someone's market value (which the Know Your Worth tool recalculates for participating members each week), Glassdoor's machine learning algorithms take into account current job title, base salary, employer, work location, industry, typical job transitions, years of relevant experience, and current state of the local job market.

Glassdoor's chief economist Dr. Andrew Chamberlain posits that a major reason Americans are so chronically underpaid comes down to a lack of negotiation. Glassdoor found that three in five US employees did not negotiate their salaries upon being offered a job.

The key to not being chronically underpaid is to not only know your market value, but to also use this knowledge to help negotiate your pay, whether it be a raise or in a new role.

If you have one of the most underpaid jobs in America, it may be time to get to work:

15. Tax manager

Current median base salary: $107,019

Current market value: $124,349

Wage gap: 13.9% or $17,330

14. Web developer

Current median base salary: $63,500

Current market value: $74,273

Wage gap: 14.5% or $10,773

13. Consultant

Current median base salary: $85,000

Current market value: $99,462

Wage gap: 14.5% or $14,462

12. User experience designer

Current median base salary: $86,000

Current market value: $100,875

Wage gap: 14.7% or $14,875

11. Program manager

Current median base salary: $88,000

Current market value: $103,302

Wage gap: 14.8% or $15,302

10. Communications manager

Current median base salary: $76,498

Current market value: $89,831

Wage gap: 14.8% or $13,334

9. Marketing manager

Current median base salary: $80,000

Current market value: $94,107

Wage gap: 15.0% or $14,107

8. Medical assistant

Current median base salary: $30,000

Current market value: $35,320

Wage gap: 15.1% or $5,320

7. Software engineer

Current median base salary: $100,000

Current market value: $117,943

Wage gap: 15.2% or $17,943

6. Web designer

Current median base salary: $52,000

Current market value: $61,508

Wage gap: 15.5% or $9,508

5. Pharmacist

Current median base salary: $118,000

Current market value: $141,261

Wage gap: 16.5% or $23,261

4. Java developer

Current median base salary: $ 78,000

Current market value: $ 94,792

Wage gap: 17.7% or $16,792

3. Research assistant

Current median base salary: $30,000

Current market value: $37,935

Wage gap: 20.9% or $7,935

2. Certified nursing assistant

Current median base salary: $24,000

Current market value: $30,505

Wage gap: 21.3% or $6,505

1. Emergency medical technician

Current median base salary: $27,636

Current market value: $35,407

Wage gap: 21.9% or $7,771