Strategy :  15 jobs in the US that are chronically underpaid

If you have one of the most underpaid jobs in America, you could be missing out on tens of thousands of dollars a year.
Glassdoor recently discovered that the average American is underpaid by $7,500 a year.
And if you have one of the most underpaid jobs in America, you could be missing out on tens of thousands of dollars more a year.
Using pay data from 1.3 million US employees who submitted their current base pay to Glassdoor's Know Your Worth tool between October, 2016 and October, 2017, Glassdoor found that the typical worker is paid about 13.3% less than their market value.
To calculate someone's market value (which the Know Your Worth tool recalculates for participating members each week), Glassdoor's machine learning algorithms take into account current job title, base salary, employer, work location, industry, typical job transitions, years of relevant experience, and current state of the local job market.
Glassdoor's chief economist Dr. Andrew Chamberlain posits that a major reason Americans are so chronically underpaid comes down to a lack of negotiation. Glassdoor found that three in five US employees did not negotiate their salaries upon being offered a job.
The key to not being chronically underpaid is to not only know your market value, but to also use this knowledge to help negotiate your pay, whether it be a raise or in a new role.
If you have one of the most underpaid jobs in America, it may be time to get to work:
Current median base salary: $107,019
Current market value: $124,349
Wage gap: 13.9% or $17,330
Current median base salary: $63,500
Current market value: $74,273
Wage gap: 14.5% or $10,773
Current median base salary: $85,000
Current market value: $99,462
Wage gap: 14.5% or $14,462
Current median base salary: $86,000
Current market value: $100,875
Wage gap: 14.7% or $14,875
Current median base salary: $88,000
Current market value: $103,302
Wage gap: 14.8% or $15,302
Current median base salary: $76,498
Current market value: $89,831
Wage gap: 14.8% or $13,334
Current median base salary: $80,000
Current market value: $94,107
Wage gap: 15.0% or $14,107
Current median base salary: $30,000
Current market value: $35,320
Wage gap: 15.1% or $5,320
Current median base salary: $100,000
Current market value: $117,943
Wage gap: 15.2% or $17,943
Current median base salary: $52,000
Current market value: $61,508
Wage gap: 15.5% or $9,508
Current median base salary: $118,000
Current market value: $141,261
Wage gap: 16.5% or $23,261
Current median base salary: $ 78,000
Current market value: $ 94,792
Wage gap: 17.7% or $16,792
Current median base salary: $30,000
Current market value: $37,935
Wage gap: 20.9% or $7,935
Current median base salary: $24,000
Current market value: $30,505
Wage gap: 21.3% or $6,505
Current median base salary: $27,636
Current market value: $35,407
Wage gap: 21.9% or $7,771