Strategy :  15 high-paying jobs everyone wants but hardly anyone gets

It goes without saying that high-paying jobs are popular among job-seekers, but some jobs are more competitive than others.

According to Glassdoor senior data analyst Jyotsna Jayaraman, competition is high for jobs when there are more job seekers than open jobs.

To find these jobs, Glassdoor combed its database of job titles that received more than 1,000 searches over the past 30 days and have at least 1,000 active job openings.

The following jobs have the most competition, with dozens to several hundred job seekers for every one job opening. They each typically pay more than $100,000 a year, according to Glassdoor.

Creative manager

Creative managers direct teams of creative designers.

Median base salary: $112,00

Number of open jobs: 1,243

Information technology (IT) manager

IT managers runs a company's IT department.

Median base salary: $118,000

Number of open jobs: 2,718

Data scientist

Data scientists analyze and interpret complex digital data, such as the usage statistics of a website, especially in order to assist a business in its decision-making.

Median base salary: $110,000

Number of open jobs: 6,875

Supply chain manager

Supply chain managers direct or coordinate production, purchasing, warehousing, distribution, or financial forecasting services or activities to limit costs and improve accuracy, customer service, or safety.

Median base salary: $102,000

Number of open jobs: 1,668

Pharmacist

Pharmacists dispense drugs prescribed by physicians and other health practitioners and provide information to patients about medications and their use.

Median base salary: $120,000

Number of open jobs: 4,213

Procurement Manager

Procurement managers direct, plan, and coordinate the activities of workers involved in the compiling of information and records to draw up purchase orders for procurement of materials and services.

Median base salary: $104,000

Number of open jobs: 1,205

Finance manager

Finance managers direct and coordinate the development of a company or department's budgets.

Median base salary: $118,000

Number of open jobs: 6,445

Medical science liaison

Medical science liaisons communicate to the public the scientific benefits of medical products.

Median base salary: $140,000

Number of open jobs: 1,373

Product manager

Product managers supervise the production of products.

Median base salary: $110,00

Number of open jobs: 17,731

Engineering manager

Engineering managers head teams of engineers.

Median base salary: $145,000

Number of open jobs: 5,263

Management consultant

Management consultants analyze existing organizational problems and develop plans for improvement to help organizations improve their performance.

Median base salary: $110,000

Number of open jobs: 3,567

Patent attorney

Patent attorneys advise inventors, investors, and manufacturers about the laws related to patents.

Median base salary: $150,000

Number of open jobs: 1,125

Technology manager

Technology managers architect, design, and manage technical IT projects and implementations.

Median base salary: $140,000

Number of open jobs: 2,294

Product marketing manager

Product marketing managers strategize the best ways to sell products.

Median base salary: $116,000

Number of open jobs: 2,537

Financial planning and analysis manager

Financial planning and analysis managers perform business and financial analysis to help the company measure its success and predict its needs.

Median base salary: $115,000

Number of open jobs: 1,380