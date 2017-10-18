Strategy :  13 stunning college campuses with sprawling quads, beautiful foliage, and historic buildings

Ask any proud alum about the beauty of their college and they are sure to describe the unique charm their campus possesses. But some are just a notch above the above the rest.
Conde Nast Traveler searched far and wide to find the most beautiful colleges in America. Beauty is, of course, subjective, so the colleges chosen are not ranked.
The most beautiful colleges in the US have sprawling quads, hundred year old architecture, and some are steeped in history pre-dating the American Revolution.
Take a look below to see 13 of the most beautiful colleges in America.
University of Chicago — Chicago, Illinois
University of Chicago — Chicago, Illinois (Jean Lachat)
Rollins College — Winter Park, Florida
Rollins College — Winter Park, Florida (Rollins College)
Lewis & Clark College — Portland, Oregon
Lewis & Clark College — Portland, Oregon (Lewis & Clark College Facebook)
Wellesley College — Wellesley, Massachusetts
Wellesley College — Wellesley, Massachusetts (Wellesley College Facebook)
Southern Methodist University — Dallas, Texas
Southern Methodist University — Dallas, Texas (Courtesy of Southern Methodist University)
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, North Carolina
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, North Carolina (The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill)
Washington University in St. Louis — St. Louis, Missouri
Washington University in St. Louis — St. Louis, Missouri (James Byrad/ WASH U Photos)
Loyola Marymount University — Los Angeles, California
Loyola Marymount University — Los Angeles, California (Loyola Marymount University)
Princeton University — Princeton, New Jersey
Princeton University — Princeton, New Jersey (Princeton University)
Bryn Mawr College — Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
Bryn Mawr College — Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania (Bryn Mawr College)
Dartmouth College — Hanover, New Hampshire
Dartmouth College — Hanover, New Hampshire (Dartmouth College)
Sewanee: The University of the South — Sewanee, Tennessee
Sewanee: The University of the South — Sewanee, Tennessee (Sewanee)
Colgate University — Hamilton, New York
Colgate University — Hamilton, New York (Colgate University)