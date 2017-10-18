Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  13 stunning college campuses with sprawling quads, beautiful foliage, and historic buildings

The most beautiful colleges in the US have sprawling quads, hundred-year-old architecture, and some are steeped in history pre-dating the American Revolution.

See if your college is included on the list of most beautiful colleges. Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, pictured.

See if your college is included on the list of most beautiful colleges. Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, pictured.

(Wellesley College Facebook)
Ask any proud alum about the beauty of their college and they are sure to describe the unique charm their campus possesses. But some are just a notch above the above the rest.

Conde Nast Traveler searched far and wide to find the most beautiful colleges in America. Beauty is, of course, subjective, so the colleges chosen are not ranked.

The most beautiful colleges in the US have sprawling quads, hundred year old architecture, and some are steeped in history pre-dating the American Revolution.

Take a look below to see 13 of the most beautiful colleges in America.

University of Chicago — Chicago, Illinois

(Jean Lachat)


Rollins College — Winter Park, Florida

(Rollins College)


Lewis & Clark College — Portland, Oregon

(Lewis & Clark College Facebook)


Wellesley College — Wellesley, Massachusetts

(Wellesley College Facebook)


Southern Methodist University — Dallas, Texas

(Courtesy of Southern Methodist University)


University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, North Carolina

(The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill)


Washington University in St. Louis — St. Louis, Missouri

(James Byrad/ WASH U Photos)


Loyola Marymount University — Los Angeles, California

(Loyola Marymount University)


Princeton University — Princeton, New Jersey

(Princeton University)


Bryn Mawr College — Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

(Bryn Mawr College)


Dartmouth College — Hanover, New Hampshire

(Dartmouth College)


Sewanee: The University of the South — Sewanee, Tennessee

(Sewanee)


Colgate University — Hamilton, New York

(Colgate University)


