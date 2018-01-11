Strategy :  11 things any functioning adult has in their home

news

You know when you walk into someone's home and it just feels like ... an adult lives here? That's the way you should feel when you walk into your home.

It doesn't happen by magic, though. You've got to furnish your space with all the essentials — for cooking, for safety, for everyday storage.

We checked out two Reddit threads on the topic, as well as some other resources, and put together a list of items every adult home must have. The list is by no means exhaustive, but it's a good launching point. Read on to see what you're missing.

Kitchen knife and cutting board

That's a tip from a Redditor whose name has since been deleted.

As Business Insider reported, celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain says no one needs a knife set — you just need one good chef's knife. "Like a pro, you should use the tip for the small stuff, and the area nearer the heel for the larger," Bourdain writes in his 2000 memoir, "Kitchen Confidential."

Bourdain admits you may also find it useful to own a flexible boning knife for fish and meat, a paring knife for vegetables, and a serrated knife for just about anything.

Basic tool set

Don't call your extra-handy friend when something breaks in your house — be that extra-handy friend.

Hatecopsandcats tells you exactly what you'll need: "Hammer, screwdriver, tape measure, utility knife, adjustable wrench, WD40, duct tape." (A commenter adds that you'll need a drill.)

If you're looking for recommendations, Insider Picks chose the Stanley 65-piece toolkit as the best overall tool kit, though it doesn't come with every single item mentioned above.

Flashlight

"You never know when the power will go out," writes squirrelpanic. Plus, the Red Cross recommends that every household has a flashlight in case of emergency.

Vacuum

There's only so much you can pick up with a broom and dustpan. Redditor-for-2-hours lists a vacuum as a must-have.

In the market for a new one? Insider Picks chose the Shark Navigator Lift-Away as the best inexpensive vacuum cleaner and the iBot Roomba 690 as the best robot vacuum cleaner.

Fire extinguisher

That's on bluestocking_16's list of items that every adult has at home.

The National Fire Protection Association website breaks down exactly how to choose a fire extinguisher, where to install it, and how to use it.

Wine opener

YSSMAN notes that whenever people come to visit your home, they'll inevitably bring a bottle of wine. "Don't get caught having to open it with a pair of scissors. It's an accident waiting to happen."

No need to get fancy, though.

Mark Oldman, a sommelier and the author of "How to Drink Like a Billionaire" says you can buy all the wine tools you'll need for just $15. As for a corkscrew, Oldman writes that you can use a $3-$8 "waiter's friend" corkscrew. "Look for ones with a Teflon-coated spiral, for easy drilling, and a little serrated blade to cut the foil off the bottleneck."

Storage organizers

You could theoretically leave all your belongings — mail, keys, books, and coats — scattered on the dining table. But A Redditor whose name has been deleted says "organizers!" are key in any adult's home.

The Redditor writes: "Shelves, files, totes, racks, big ones, small ones. The easiest way to keep your apartment neat is to have a place for everything."

Insider Picks collected a series of purchases that help maximize the storage space in any home. Think a bedframe with built-in storage and a magnetic spice rack.

Carbon monoxide detector

This one should be obvious. Picardythree lists a carbon monoxide detector as a must-have in an adult home.

The NFPA website features safety tips for installing one and keeping it in good shape.

Kettle

Don't get caught microwaving water for tea and coffee. Bluestocking_16 lists a kettle among the things every adult home needs.

Insider Picks has a list of the best electric kettles on the market; their top pick is the Krups Savoy Adjustable Temperature Kettle.

Alarm clock

Scientists say it's not a great idea to check your smartphone before bed — the blue light emitted from digital screens makes it harder to fall and stay asleep. It's best to keep your phone on the other side of the bedroom and keep an alarm clock — yes, they still exist! — next to you.

Insider Picks recommends the Electrohome Projection Alarm Clock, which gives you the option of waking up to a buzzer, the radio, or songs from your smartphone.

Filing system

One day paper may be entirely obsolete. Until then, you'll need a place to store important documents, instead of letting them pile up in a closet or on your desk.

Superflippy writes: "Someday, someone will request X piece of paper so you can get Y, and you have to be able to find X. We've come a long way toward the paperless society, but the DMV and state governments are not there yet."