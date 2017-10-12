Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

11 cities around the world where crime is low, hospitals are plentiful, and families can feel safe

A report from The Economist ranks the safest cities around the world on personal security, digital security, health security, and infrastructure security.

Not a single US city ranked in the top 11. Of the top three, two are in Japan.

(Junko Kimura/Getty Images)
Big cities aren't necessarily unsafe.

In fact, some of the safest cities in the world are urban hubs that boast low crime rates and high levels of safety.

The Economist's 2017 safe cities index, sponsored by NEC, ranked 60 cities based on the factors of personal security, digital security, health security, and infrastructure security.

Personal security takes into account urban crime, terrorism, and other violence. Digital security measures threats like cyber attacks. Health security considers healthcare access, hospitals, and emergency services. Infrastructure security looks into cities with safe buildings, roads, and bridges. The Economist analyzed 49 indicators across each aspect of security in order to come up with a score out of 100. Safer cities received higher scores.

Overall, however, The Economist found that man-made dangers, like cyber threats, terrorism, and inequality-induced violence are on the rise in urban areas.

No US cities cracked the very top of the list — San Francisco came closest, with a ranking of 15. On the other hand, Japan and Australia each saw two cities make the top 11.

Here are the safest cities around the globe:

11. Frankfurt, Germany

(Alexander Scheuber / Stringer / Getty Images)

Overall score: 84.86

Personal security ranking: 11

Digital security ranking: 16

Health security ranking: 3

Infrastructure security ranking: 23



10. Zurich, Switzerland

(Philipp Schmidli / Stringer / Getty Images)

Overall score: 85.2

Personal security ranking: 20

Digital security ranking: 19

Health security ranking: 4

Infrastructure security ranking: 10



9. Hong Kong

(Lam Yik Fei / Stringer / Getty Images)

Overall score: 86.22

Personal security ranking: 7

Digital security ranking: 5

Health security ranking: 24

Infrastructure security ranking: 7



8. Stockholm, Sweden

(Michael Campanella / Stringer / Getty Images)

Overall score: 86.72

Personal security ranking: 9

Digital security ranking: 13

Health security ranking: 10

Infrastructure security ranking: 4



7. Sydney, Australia

(Mark Metcalfe / Stringer / Getty Images)

Overall score: 86.74

Personal security ranking: 12

Digital security ranking: 12

Health security ranking: 6

Infrastructure security ranking: 9



6. Amsterdam, The Netherlands

(Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images)

Overall score: 87.26

Personal security ranking: 10

Digital security ranking: 4

Health security ranking: 12

Infrastructure security ranking: 6



5. Melbourne, Australia

(Darrian Traynor / Stringer / Getty Images)

Overall score: 87.3

Personal security ranking: 8

Digital security ranking: 11

Health security ranking: 9

Infrastructure security ranking: 7



4. Toronto, Canada

(Zak Kaczmarek / Stringer / Getty Images)

Overall score: 87.36

Personal security ranking: 5

Digital security ranking: 6

Health security ranking: 11

Infrastructure security ranking: 14



3. Osaka, Japan

(Buddhika Weerasinghe / Stringer / Getty Images)

Overall score: 88.87

Personal security ranking: 3

Digital security ranking: 14

Health security ranking: 1

Infrastructure security ranking: 11



2. Singapore

(Suhaimi Abdullah / Stringer / Getty Images)

Overall score: 89.64

Personal security ranking: 1

Digital security ranking: 2

Health security ranking: 13

Infrastructure security ranking: 1



1. Tokyo, Japan

(Junko Kimura / Stringer / Getty Images)

Overall score: 89.8

Personal security ranking: 4

Digital security ranking: 1

Health security ranking: 2

Infrastructure security ranking: 12





