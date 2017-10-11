Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  10 innovative US college that are finding a way to do everything better

  Published:

Tempe, Arizona is home to the most innovative college in America, according to a ranking by U.S. News & World Report.

They're looking to the future.

(Arizona State University Facebook)
Arizona State University ranked first for the third year in a row, as judged by college presidents, provosts, and admissions deans at peer institutions.

Survey respondents were asked to nominate up to 10 colleges or universities that are making the most innovative improvements in terms of curriculum, faculty, students, campus life, technology, or facilities.

Read on below to see the 10 colleges who are making cutting-edge changes to their campuses.

10. Portland State University

Portland, Oregon

(Portland State University Facebook)

The public research university in Portland, Oregon has a business accelerator that's home to over 30 startup companies in technology, bioscience, and cleantech. The companies have raised more raised more venture capital than any other location in Oregon in the past three years, according to its website.



10. Duke University

10. Duke University

(Flickr via phoosh)

Located in what's known as the "research triangle" due to its close proximity to UNC and NC State, Duke recently completed a fundraising campaign raising $3.85 billion that will be used to "advance ideas and solve complex global challenges."



9. Harvard University

9. Harvard University

(Jannis Tobias Werner/Shutterstock)

The Ivy League school boasts more Nobel laureates than any other university.



8. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

8. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

(Flickr/fordschool)

University of Michigan offers 50 courses in entrepreneurship to undergraduates and has more than 30 entrepreneurial student organizations.



7. University of Maryland-Baltimore County

7. University of Maryland-Baltimore County

(Flickr/timmenzies)

The school receives acclaim for success in preparing students of color in science, technology, engineering, and math. It also maintains a focus on research and engaging students in hand-on experience, according to the Washington Post.



6. Northeastern University

Boston, Massachusetts

(Flickr/Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism)

Students at Northeastern have the unique opportunity to gain substantial work experience while they study toward their diplomas. Almost all complete a professional "co-op" or internship while enrolled and many go on to complete two or three.



5. Carnegie Mellon University

5. Carnegie Mellon University

(Wikipedia)

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania college is known for science and technology instruction and the most popular majors are include information technology, electrical engineering, and computer science.



4. Georgia State University

4. Georgia State University

(Georgia State University Facebook)

Georgia State's president, Mark Becker, embraces innovation, and recently used "big data" to improve student outcomes, the Washington Post reported. For example, students whose financial aid was at risk due to grades were given small grants of up to $500 to improve scores, and got extra tutoring. The experiment worked and GSU expanded the initiative.



3. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

3. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

(Via Flickr)

The Cambridge, Massachusetts engineering and science powerhouse recently launched an accelerator called "The Engine," which closed its first investment fund for over $150 million. The fund will support the development of breakthrough scientific and technological innovations.



2. Stanford University

2. Stanford University

(Flickr/Kazuhisa Otsubo)

Perhaps Stanford's close proximity to Silicon Valley gives the school a leg up on innovation. The school has the most graduates who have created billion-dollar startups.



1. Arizona State University-Tempe

1. Arizona State University-Tempe

(Arizona State University/Facebook)

For the third year in a row, ASU ranks No. 1 as the most innovative school. Some of ASU's most prominent successes include an 80% improvement in graduation rate over the last 15 years and that it is the fastest growing research university in the US.



