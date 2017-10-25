Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  10 industries hiring college grads like crazy right now

  • Published: , Refreshed:

2018 college graduates will enter one of the longest sustained periods of job growth. Here are the 10 industries that reported the highest growth in hiring.

college students play

college students

(Getty)
  • Job hiring will increase 19% in 2018, helping recent college grads find employment.
  • The information services industry will see the biggest increase in hiring.
  • The results come from the largest annual survey of employers in the US.

College seniors looking ahead to their job prospects after graduation should rejoice hiring figures coming out of a survey from Michigan State University.

Hiring is expected to increase 19% in 2018, according to MSU’s Recruiting Trends survey, which Business Insider first read about on Forbes. For bachelor's degree holders this relates to a 15% increase in hiring, and for associate's degree holders a whooping 40% increase in hiring.

Recruiting Trends is the largest annual survey of employers in the US, and relies on information from 3,370 employers from every state. The employers represented in the survey plan to hire 74,000 new graduates, according to MSU.

"This year’s graduates will enter one of the longest sustained periods of job growth, which puts them at an advantage," survey author Phil Gardner told MSU Today.

And luckily for graduates, those jobs aren't centered around a particular major. Instead, employers who said they were seeking college graduates from any major, reported the highest level of job growth.

The 10 industries that reported the highest year-over-year growth in hiring for bachelor's degree holders are:

1. Information Services: 60% increase

2. Administrative Services: 49% increase

3. Wholesale Trade: 46% increase

4. Transportation: 32% increase

5. Healthcare and Social Assistance: 32% increase

6. Professional, Business & Scientific Services: 30% increase

7. Construction: 29% increase

8. Nonprofits: 23% increase

9. Agriculture: 21% increase

10. Retail Trade: 19% increase

